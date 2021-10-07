Chick’s Picks’ crystal ball is better for picking HS football games than finding missing eagles
By:
Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 3:04 PM
Welcome to Week 6.
All eyes in Pittsburgh this week were on Kodiak, the eagle that escaped from the National Aviary. Kodiak is a Steller’s sea eagle — the largest in existence in terms of weight. Aviary officials were on the lookout for nine days, searching for the 20-pound bird with a wingspan of 6 feet.
A few days into their search, aviary officials reached out to Chick’s Picks for her assistance using her crystal ball to try to pinpoint Kody’s whereabouts. Remembering a time when she, herself, was a defiant teenager looking to run away from home for a few days, Chick’s Picks was happy to help in the search for the 16-year-old bird.
Unfortunately, the crystal ball was just as foggy in its search for Kodiak as it has been throughout this football season’s predictions. Chick’s Picks could only identify an arrow pointing north, but was unable to give aviary officials much more detail than that.
Chick’s Picks was delighted to hear that aviary officials recovered Kodiak over the weekend using “professional falconry techniques and equipment,” such as the crystal ball, of course. She can only hope that her key prognosticating tool improves its performance in the high school football realm this week, as well.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 41-18 (69%) record, bringing her season total to 263-103 (72%). Here are this week’s big games:
WPIAL Class 6A
No. 1 Central Catholic Vikings (5-1) at No. 2 Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (6-0)
The top-ranked Vikings take on the No. 2 Blue Devils in a Class 6A showdown Friday night. Central is coming off of a 35-0 rout of Seneca Valley last week, while Mt. Lebanon rolled over North Allegheny, 51-20. Sophomore quarterback Payton Wehner captains the Vikings offense, throwing for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. Gannon Carothers leads Central’s ground attack with 660 rushing yards and eight scores. Mt. Lebanon boasts a high-powered offense averaging nearly 39 points per game, led by the one-two punch of quarterback Joey Daniels and running back Alex Tecza. Daniels, a senior, has thrown for more than 900 yards and 14 touchdowns. Tecza leads the Blue Devils with 746 rushing yards and nine scores, including more than 200 yards in the win over North Allegheny last week. When these two met in the regular season last year, Mt. Lebanon edged Central Catholic, 37-30. Then, the Vikings got revenge in the WPIAL semifinals with a 35-0 victory, before going on to win the district title. Central’s only loss this season came to Imhotep Charter — a top team in PIAA rankings — 12-6. Chick’s Picks predicts a low-scoring slugfest with the win going to the visitors…Central Catholic over Mt. Lebanon.
WPIAL Class 5A
No. 3 Gateway Gators (4-2) at No. 5 Penn-Trafford Warriors (4-2)
Penn-Trafford hosts Gateway in a battle between Big East Conference teams Friday night. Last week, the Warriors topped Woodland Hills, 27-6, while the Gators shut down Latrobe, 53-7. Senior quarterback Carter Green can be a dual threat for Penn-Trafford, throwing for 442 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for another 613 yards and eight scores. Cade Yacamelli, a Division I prospect, leads the Warriors’ ground game with 708 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Gateway’s sophomore standout quarterback Brad Birch leads the WPIAL with 1,453 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Patrick Body, Brett Birch and Jaquon Reynolds have combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Gators. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Gators’ high-powered offense will be too much for a Warriors defense allowing 17.2 points per game…Gateway over Penn-Trafford.
WPIAL Class 4A
No. 2 Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (3-1) at Laurel Highlands Mustangs (5-1)
The Jaguars travel to take on the upstart Mustangs in a Big Eight Conference showdown Friday night. TJ did not play last week after falling to Belle Vernon, 28-21, in Week 4. Laurel Highlands fell to that same Belle Vernon squad last week, 56-14. Quarterback Joe Lekse heads the Jaguars’ offense, throwing for 316 yards, and rushing for another 324 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior Conner Murga has rushed for 344 yards and three touchdowns. Prolific junior quarterback Rodney Gallagher leads the Mustangs with 789 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, and a team-best 520 rushing yards and nine scores. Laurel Highlands is averaging 35 points per game. TJ is allowing less than 13 points per game. When these two met last season, the Jaguars blanked the Mustangs, 58-0. Laurel Highlands went on to finish the season with a 2-5 record. Chick’s Picks predicts a closer contest from the much-improved Mustangs, but a victory nonetheless for the Jaguars…TJ over Laurel Highlands.
WPIAL Class 3A
East Allegheny Wildcats (2-4) at Freeport Yellowjackets (2-3)
Freeport hosts East Allegheny in Allegheny Seven Conference action Friday night. The Yellowjackets picked up their second win of the season last week, 33-6 over Valley. The Wildcats are looking to get back on track after two consecutive losses — to Deer Lakes last week, 9-7, and to North Catholic, 31-14, in Week 4. Quarterback Ben Lane leads the Freeport offense, throwing for 232 passing yards and two touchdowns and rushing for a team-high 266 yards and three scores. East Allegheny also boasts a dual-threat quarterback in Michael Smith, who has thrown for 409 yards and a team-leading 142 rushing yards. Both the Yellowjackets and the Wildcats are averaging around 17 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts a key conference win for the home team in this one…Freeport over East Allegheny.
WPIAL Class 2A
Mohawk Warriors (4-2) at Beaver Falls Tigers (2-3)
The Tigers take on the Warriors in a Midwestern Conference matchup Friday night. Beaver Falls is coming off of a 39-18 victory over New Brighton last week, while Mohawk blanked Riverside, 37-0. This week’s matchup features two of the WPIAL’s top quarterbacks in Beaver Falls’ Jaren Brickner and Mohawk’s John Voss. Brickner, a junior, has thrown for 927 yards and rushed for a team-high 258 yards and six touchdowns. Voss, in his senior season, has thrown for 899 yards and seven touchdowns. The Tigers are averaging 11 points more per game than the Warriors. When these two met last season, Beaver Falls rolled over Mohawk, 49-14, before going on to claim WPIAL gold. The Warriors have shown much improvement over last season’s 1-6 record. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers still come away with a narrow victory in this one…Beaver Falls over Mohawk.
WPIAL Class A
No. 4 Bishop Canevin Crusaders (5-1) at No. 3 Leechburg Blue Devils (5-1)
The Blue Devils welcome the Crusaders for an Eastern Conference showdown between top five teams Friday night. Last week, Leechburg rolled over Jeannette, 53-7. Bishop Canevin was dealt its first loss of the season, falling to top-ranked Clairton, 28-18. The Blue Devils’ only loss this season came to that same Clairton squad, 48-27, in Week 3. The Crusaders have found success this season with two quarterbacks — Kole Olszewski and Jason Cross — who have combined for 778 passing yards. Leechburg’s offense ranks atop Class A, posting 283 points in six games. Senior quarterback Thomas Burke has thrown for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Braylan Lovelace leads the Blue Devils’ running attack with 522 yards and 11 scores. Bishop Canevin’s stingy defense is allowing only 10 points per game – less than half that of Leechburg. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Crusaders’ defense will slow down the high-powered Blue Devils enough to pull off the upset…Bishop Canevin over Leechburg.
Here’s a look at the other games for Week 6:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
Hempfield over Baldwin
Seneca Valley over Canon-McMillan
North Allegheny over Norwin
WPIAL CLASS 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
South Fayette over Bethel Park
Moon over Peters Township
Upper St. Clair over West Allegheny
Big East Conference
Latrobe over Connellsville
Franklin Regional over Woodland Hills
Northeast Conference
Kiski Area over Fox Chapel
North Hills over Penn Hills
Pine-Richland over Shaler
WPIAL CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon over Ringgold
McKeesport over West Mifflin
Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong over Greensburg Salem
Hampton over Plum
Highlands over Indiana
Knoch over Mars
Parkway Conference
Aliquippa over Chartiers Valley
Blackhawk over Montour
Beaver over New Castle
Nonconference
Clearfield over Trinity
WPIAL CLASS 3A
Allegheny Seven Conference
Deer Lakes over Burrell
Valley over Derry
Interstate Conference
Mt. Pleasant over Brownsville
Elizabeth Forward over South Allegheny
Southmoreland over Yough
Northwestern Six Conference
Avonworth over Ambridge
Central Valley over Keystone Oaks
Quaker Valley over Hopewell
WPIAL CLASS 2A
Allegheny Conference
Serra Catholic over Ligonier Valley (forfeit)
Apollo-Ridge over Shady Side Academy
Steel Valley over Summit Academy
Century Conference
Charleroi over Beth-Center
Chartiers-Houston over Frazier
McGuffey over Waynesburg
Midwestern Conference
Freedom over Ellwood City
Laurel over New Brighton
Neshannock over Riverside
Three Rivers Conference
Sto-Rox over Seton LaSalle (forfeit)
South Side over Carlynton
Western Beaver over Brentwood
Nonconference
North Catholic over South Park
WPIAL CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Rochester over Fort Cherry
Northgate over Shenango
OLSH over Union
Cornell over Burgettstown
Eastern Conference
Clairton over Imani Christian (forfeit)
Greensburg Central Catholic over Riverview
Springdale over Jeannette
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene over Bentworth
California over Jefferson-Morgan
Mapletown over Avella
Carmichaels over Monessen
CITY LEAGUE
Brashear over University Prep (forfeit)
Nonconference
Steubenville (Ohio) over Allderdice
Westinghouse over Butler
Perry over Carrick
INDEPENDENT
University (W.Va.) over Albert Gallatin
Tags: Beaver Falls, Bishop Canevin, Central Catholic, East Allegheny, Freeport, Gateway, Laurel Highlands, Leechburg, Mohawk, Mt. lebanon, Penn-Trafford, Thomas Jefferson
