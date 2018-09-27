Chick’s Picks plays no favorites when choosing winners for Week 5
By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 1:57 PM
Welcome to Week 5 of the high school football season.
Since Chick’s Picks was recently engaged, she is learning more and more about what a happy marriage entails. One of those lessons was learned this week.
The future Mr. Picks undoubtedly enjoys reading his fiancé’s work. That is, until things do not go his way. During a lovely dinner conversation earlier this week, the future Mr. Picks said, “Chick’s Picks, I think it’s time we lay some ground rules for this marriage.”
Recognizing the seriousness of his tone, Chick’s Picks became concerned. The future Mr. Picks continued, “One of the keys to a happy marriage is to unconditionally support my alma mater.”
Chick’s Picks quickly realized what her husband-to-be was getting at. The future Mr. Picks was clearly a bit dismayed by Chick’s Picks predicting a loss for his alma mater in this week’s Class 6A featured game.
Chick’s Picks took a deep breath and reminded the future Mr. Picks that she did not become the best prognosticator in the WPIAL by making friends — she was truly gifted with the crystal ball whether he liked it or not. The future Mr. Picks recognized his future wife’s incredible talents, and promised to never inhibit her prognostication again.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 45-19 record (70 percent), bringing her season total to 226-86 (72 percent). Here are this week’s big games:
CLASS 6A
No. 3 Central Catholic (4-1) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (4-1)
The top-ranked Rams host the Vikings in a Class 6A battle Friday night. Pine-Richland rolled over Norwin last week, 44-7, while Central Catholic narrowly escaped Bethel Park, 7-6. Rams quarterback Cole Spencer has thrown for 597 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, and rushed for a team-best 203 yards and five touchdowns. The Vikings are breaking just about even on the year, outscoring opponents 82-81. The Rams are averaging nearly 40 points per game. Central Catholic’s only loss this season came to North Allegheny, 27-3, in Week 2. Pine-Richland’s only blemish came in Week Zero at the hands of IMG Academy — the nation’s top-ranked team. Chick’s Picks predicts the Rams will hold on to their top spot when this one is in the books. … Pine-Richland over Central Catholic.
CLASS 5A
North Hills (4-1) at No. 1 Gateway (5-0)
North Hills takes on Gateway in a Class 5A nonconference showdown Friday night. The Indians look to get things back on track after falling to No. 3 Peters Township last week, 35-7. Things will not get much easier for the Indians this week as they face the top-ranked Gators, who blanked Ringgold, 62-0, last week. Tyler Brennan leads North Hills with 509 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Gateway quarterback Brendan Majocha, who has passed for 867 yards and rushed for another 290 yards, heads up the Gators’ high-powered offense that averages 46 points per game. Gateway has allowed only 34 points in its five games this season. Chick’s Picks knows the Gators are ranked No. 1 for a reason. … Gateway over North Hills.
CLASS 4A
No. 4 Blackhawk (5-0) at No. 2 South Fayette (4-1)
The Lions host the Cougars in a Northwest Eight Conference battle between Top 5 teams. South Fayette is coming off of a 48-0 rout of Hopewell, while Blackhawk blanked Montour, 28-0. The Lions’ only loss this season came in Week Zero, 34-33, to Class 5A powerhouse Upper St. Clair. The Cougars are allowing only 8 points per game so far this season. Offensively, Blackhawk’s backfield trio of Marques Watson-Trent, Kenny Gawley and Josh Butcher have combined for 1,104 yards and 16 touchdowns. South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven ranks among the best in the WPIAL with 1,204 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Chick’s Picks likes the Lions to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season in this one. … South Fayette over Blackhawk.
CLASS 3A
No. 2 Derry (5-0) at Elizabeth Forward (4-0)
The Trojans look to continue their hot streak as they take on the undefeated Warriors in a Big East Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Derry upset North Catholic in dominating fashion, 27-0. Elizabeth Forward edged defending champ Quaker Valley, 7-6, in a game shortened by poor weather conditions. The Trojans’ Justin Flack has rushed for 457 yards and 12 touchdowns, including four in last week’s win over North Catholic. Defense has been the key for Derry so far this season. The Trojans, who have allowed only 41 points in five games, came up big again last week with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Warriors are led by quarterback Zach Benedek, a three-year starter. Elizabeth Forward is averaging 28 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts another big defensive performance by the Trojans in this one. … Derry over Elizabeth Forward.
CLASS 2A
No. 3 Charleroi (4-0) at Beth-Center (4-1)
Beth-Center welcomes Charleroi in a Century Conference showdown Friday night. The Bulldogs look to rebound this week after picking up their first loss of the season last week against McGuffey, 48-14. The Cougars maintained their perfect record with a 69-7 rout of Carmichaels. Beth-Center running back Dominic Fundy has rushed for 727 yards and four scores on the year. Charleroi quarterback Geno Pellegrini leads the highest scoring team in Class 2A, averaging nearly 60 points per game. Pellegrini has passed for 565 yards and rushed for another 324 yards. The Cougars defense has allowed only 54 points in four games. Chick’s Picks predicts the Cougars will remain perfect in this one. … Charleroi over Beth-Center.
CLASS A
No. 5 Rochester (4-1) at Cornell (3-1)
Rochester hits the road to take on Big Seven Conference rival Cornell Friday night. Last week, the Rams rolled over Union, 43-6, while Cornell knocked off Northgate, 56-12. Rochester’s only loss this season came to No. 4 Our Lady of the Sacred Heard in Week 3. The Rams are led by Noah Whiteleather’s 879 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Cornell boasts do-it-all quarterback Zaire Harrison, who has passed for 630 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 293 yards and three touchdowns. The Raiders have the home-field advantage, but Chick’s Picks predicts the Rams’ defense to outlast in this one. … Rochester over Cornell.
CLASS 6A
Mt. Lebanon over Hempfield
Norwin over Butler
North Allegheny over Seneca Valley
CLASS 5A
Allegheny Eight Conference
Bethel Park over Moon
Baldwin over Chartiers Valley
West Allegheny over Woodland Hills
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional over Albert Gallatin
McKeesport over Latrobe
Penn-Trafford over Plum
Northern Conference
Penn Hills over Armstrong
Kiski Area over Hampton
Mars over Shaler
Nonconference
Peters Township over Canon-McMillan
Thomas Jefferson over Connellsville
Upper St. Clair over Fox Chapel
CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon over Greensburg Salem
Indiana over Trinity
West Mifflin over Laurel Highlands
Northwest Eight Conference
Highlands over Ambridge
Knoch over Montour
Nonconference
Beaver over Ringgold
New Castle over South Park
CLASS 3A
Big East Conference
Deer Lakes over Burrell
North Catholic over Mt. Pleasant
Yough over Freeport
Tri-County West Conference
Aliquippa over Hopewell
Keystone Oaks over Quaker Valley
Central Valley over Waynesburg
Nonconference
Beaver Falls over Uniontown
CLASS 2A
Interstate Conference
McGuffey over Southmoreland
Washington over Frazier
Midwestern Conference
Western Beaver over Ellwood City
New Brighton over Neshannock
Mohawk over Shenango
Three Rivers Conference
Burgettstown over Serra Catholic
Seton LaSalle over Fort Cherry
South Side Beaver over Brentwood
Allegheny Conference
Shady Side Academy over Apollo-Ridge
Avonworth over Summit Academy
Nonconference
East Allegheny over Carmichaels
Jeannette over Brownsville
Riverside over Carlynton
Steel Valley over South Allegheny
Freedom over Valley
CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Sto-Rox over Northgate
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over Laurel
Union over Bishop Canevin
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic over Springdale
Clairton over Leechburg
Imani Christian over Riverview
Tri-County South Conference
Monessen over Bentworth
Jefferson-Morgan over California
Chartiers-Houston over Mapletown
West Greene over Avella
CITY LEAGUE
Perry over Carrick (forfeit)
University Prep over Allderdice
Brashear over Westinghouse