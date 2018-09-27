Chick’s Picks plays no favorites when choosing winners for Week 5

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 1:57 PM

Welcome to Week 5 of the high school football season.

Since Chick’s Picks was recently engaged, she is learning more and more about what a happy marriage entails. One of those lessons was learned this week.

The future Mr. Picks undoubtedly enjoys reading his fiancé’s work. That is, until things do not go his way. During a lovely dinner conversation earlier this week, the future Mr. Picks said, “Chick’s Picks, I think it’s time we lay some ground rules for this marriage.”

Recognizing the seriousness of his tone, Chick’s Picks became concerned. The future Mr. Picks continued, “One of the keys to a happy marriage is to unconditionally support my alma mater.”

Chick’s Picks quickly realized what her husband-to-be was getting at. The future Mr. Picks was clearly a bit dismayed by Chick’s Picks predicting a loss for his alma mater in this week’s Class 6A featured game.

Chick’s Picks took a deep breath and reminded the future Mr. Picks that she did not become the best prognosticator in the WPIAL by making friends — she was truly gifted with the crystal ball whether he liked it or not. The future Mr. Picks recognized his future wife’s incredible talents, and promised to never inhibit her prognostication again.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 45-19 record (70 percent), bringing her season total to 226-86 (72 percent). Here are this week’s big games:

CLASS 6A

No. 3 Central Catholic (4-1) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (4-1)

The top-ranked Rams host the Vikings in a Class 6A battle Friday night. Pine-Richland rolled over Norwin last week, 44-7, while Central Catholic narrowly escaped Bethel Park, 7-6. Rams quarterback Cole Spencer has thrown for 597 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, and rushed for a team-best 203 yards and five touchdowns. The Vikings are breaking just about even on the year, outscoring opponents 82-81. The Rams are averaging nearly 40 points per game. Central Catholic’s only loss this season came to North Allegheny, 27-3, in Week 2. Pine-Richland’s only blemish came in Week Zero at the hands of IMG Academy — the nation’s top-ranked team. Chick’s Picks predicts the Rams will hold on to their top spot when this one is in the books. … Pine-Richland over Central Catholic.

CLASS 5A

North Hills (4-1) at No. 1 Gateway (5-0)

North Hills takes on Gateway in a Class 5A nonconference showdown Friday night. The Indians look to get things back on track after falling to No. 3 Peters Township last week, 35-7. Things will not get much easier for the Indians this week as they face the top-ranked Gators, who blanked Ringgold, 62-0, last week. Tyler Brennan leads North Hills with 509 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Gateway quarterback Brendan Majocha, who has passed for 867 yards and rushed for another 290 yards, heads up the Gators’ high-powered offense that averages 46 points per game. Gateway has allowed only 34 points in its five games this season. Chick’s Picks knows the Gators are ranked No. 1 for a reason. … Gateway over North Hills.

CLASS 4A

No. 4 Blackhawk (5-0) at No. 2 South Fayette (4-1)

The Lions host the Cougars in a Northwest Eight Conference battle between Top 5 teams. South Fayette is coming off of a 48-0 rout of Hopewell, while Blackhawk blanked Montour, 28-0. The Lions’ only loss this season came in Week Zero, 34-33, to Class 5A powerhouse Upper St. Clair. The Cougars are allowing only 8 points per game so far this season. Offensively, Blackhawk’s backfield trio of Marques Watson-Trent, Kenny Gawley and Josh Butcher have combined for 1,104 yards and 16 touchdowns. South Fayette quarterback Jamie Diven ranks among the best in the WPIAL with 1,204 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. Chick’s Picks likes the Lions to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season in this one. … South Fayette over Blackhawk.

CLASS 3A

No. 2 Derry (5-0) at Elizabeth Forward (4-0)

The Trojans look to continue their hot streak as they take on the undefeated Warriors in a Big East Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Derry upset North Catholic in dominating fashion, 27-0. Elizabeth Forward edged defending champ Quaker Valley, 7-6, in a game shortened by poor weather conditions. The Trojans’ Justin Flack has rushed for 457 yards and 12 touchdowns, including four in last week’s win over North Catholic. Defense has been the key for Derry so far this season. The Trojans, who have allowed only 41 points in five games, came up big again last week with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The Warriors are led by quarterback Zach Benedek, a three-year starter. Elizabeth Forward is averaging 28 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts another big defensive performance by the Trojans in this one. … Derry over Elizabeth Forward.

CLASS 2A

No. 3 Charleroi (4-0) at Beth-Center (4-1)

Beth-Center welcomes Charleroi in a Century Conference showdown Friday night. The Bulldogs look to rebound this week after picking up their first loss of the season last week against McGuffey, 48-14. The Cougars maintained their perfect record with a 69-7 rout of Carmichaels. Beth-Center running back Dominic Fundy has rushed for 727 yards and four scores on the year. Charleroi quarterback Geno Pellegrini leads the highest scoring team in Class 2A, averaging nearly 60 points per game. Pellegrini has passed for 565 yards and rushed for another 324 yards. The Cougars defense has allowed only 54 points in four games. Chick’s Picks predicts the Cougars will remain perfect in this one. … Charleroi over Beth-Center.

CLASS A

No. 5 Rochester (4-1) at Cornell (3-1)

Rochester hits the road to take on Big Seven Conference rival Cornell Friday night. Last week, the Rams rolled over Union, 43-6, while Cornell knocked off Northgate, 56-12. Rochester’s only loss this season came to No. 4 Our Lady of the Sacred Heard in Week 3. The Rams are led by Noah Whiteleather’s 879 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Cornell boasts do-it-all quarterback Zaire Harrison, who has passed for 630 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 293 yards and three touchdowns. The Raiders have the home-field advantage, but Chick’s Picks predicts the Rams’ defense to outlast in this one. … Rochester over Cornell.

CLASS 6A

Mt. Lebanon over Hempfield

Norwin over Butler

North Allegheny over Seneca Valley

CLASS 5A

Allegheny Eight Conference

Bethel Park over Moon

Baldwin over Chartiers Valley

West Allegheny over Woodland Hills

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional over Albert Gallatin

McKeesport over Latrobe

Penn-Trafford over Plum

Northern Conference

Penn Hills over Armstrong

Kiski Area over Hampton

Mars over Shaler

Nonconference

Peters Township over Canon-McMillan

Thomas Jefferson over Connellsville

Upper St. Clair over Fox Chapel

CLASS 4A

Big Eight Conference

Belle Vernon over Greensburg Salem

Indiana over Trinity

West Mifflin over Laurel Highlands

Northwest Eight Conference

Highlands over Ambridge

Knoch over Montour

Nonconference

Beaver over Ringgold

New Castle over South Park

CLASS 3A

Big East Conference

Deer Lakes over Burrell

North Catholic over Mt. Pleasant

Yough over Freeport

Tri-County West Conference

Aliquippa over Hopewell

Keystone Oaks over Quaker Valley

Central Valley over Waynesburg

Nonconference

Beaver Falls over Uniontown

CLASS 2A

Interstate Conference

McGuffey over Southmoreland

Washington over Frazier

Midwestern Conference

Western Beaver over Ellwood City

New Brighton over Neshannock

Mohawk over Shenango

Three Rivers Conference

Burgettstown over Serra Catholic

Seton LaSalle over Fort Cherry

South Side Beaver over Brentwood

Allegheny Conference

Shady Side Academy over Apollo-Ridge

Avonworth over Summit Academy

Nonconference

East Allegheny over Carmichaels

Jeannette over Brownsville

Riverside over Carlynton

Steel Valley over South Allegheny

Freedom over Valley

CLASS A

Big Seven Conference

Sto-Rox over Northgate

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over Laurel

Union over Bishop Canevin

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic over Springdale

Clairton over Leechburg

Imani Christian over Riverview

Tri-County South Conference

Monessen over Bentworth

Jefferson-Morgan over California

Chartiers-Houston over Mapletown

West Greene over Avella

CITY LEAGUE

Perry over Carrick (forfeit)

University Prep over Allderdice

Brashear over Westinghouse