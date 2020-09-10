Chick’s Picks ready for normalcy of Friday night lights

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 12:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle quarterback Michael Wells throws a pass during practice on Aug. 11, 2020, in New Castle.

Welcome to Week 1 of the high school football season.

As we approach kickoff Friday night, we can all safely say what we have endured thus far in 2020 has been one of the most trying, unsettling, uncertain times in our lives. The Friday night lights will certainly be a welcome change, a sense of normalcy that we have been seeking for months.

Through it all, Chick’s Picks has tried to find a silver lining. As the top prognosticator in the WPIAL, Chick’s Picks has really found a way to appreciate this new concept of social distancing.

For many years, as a local celebrity, she has not only had to fend off over-the-top fans while out in public, but she has also run into difficult situations with rival prognosticators. In an effort to garner insider information on Chick’s Picks’ predictions, some of her rivals have gone to great lengths.

On one occasion, Chick’s Picks was enjoying breakfast at a local diner — crystal ball in tow of course — when she spotted one of her rivals sitting on the barstool right next to her, eyeing up her prime prognosticating tool. Another time, while on the T, Chick’s Picks and her trusty crystal ball were heading into the city. In the seat next to her, Chick’s Picks found a rival prognosticator again attempting to steal her predictions right out from under her.

So, the silver lining for Chick’s Picks has been that this whole social distancing thing sometimes isn’t so bad after all. Six feet of space ensures that those sneaky rivals keep their distance from Chick’s Picks’ trusty crystal ball.

Here are this week’s big games:

WPIAL Class 6A

Hempfield at Norwin

Norwin plays host to Hempfield in a Class 6A season opener Friday night. The Knights look to improve this season after a bleak 2-8 record that found them falling short of the playoffs last year. Norwin will have big shoes to fill in replacing 2,000-yard passer Jack Salopek — now at Western Michigan. Candidates to replace Salopek include senior Nick Fleming and junior Luke Levendosky. The Knights expect an improved running game this season behind 6-foot-4, 290-pound Anthony Giansante, a Division I recruit. Hempfield, coming off of a 4-6 season, will look to fill a few major voids left behind by RB Nathan Roby (1,449 rushing yards, 25 TDs) and QB Blake Remaley (1,625 passing yards, 17 TDs). Senior Mario Perkins is in line to replace Roby, while the QB position is up for grabs between senior Christian Zilli and sophomore Jake Phillips. When these two met last season, the Spartans knocked off the Knights, 34-17. Chick’s Picks predicts a positive outcome for the home team this time around…Norwin over Hempfield.

WPIAL Class 5A

Fox Chapel at No. 1 Pine-Richland

The Foxes will jump into the thick of it as they take on the new Northeast Conference juggernaut Rams Friday night. Fox Chapel finished last season with a 4-7 record, missing out on the postseason. Pine-Richland finished its season in Class 6A with a 10-2 record before falling to Central Catholic, 10-7, in the WPIAL title game. Senior QB Justin Rice is the Foxes’ favorite to replace Shane Susnak, who passed for 1,935 yards and 15 TDs. Junior Zidane Thomas returns at RB, along with an experienced defense. The Rams return a whopping 30 seniors from last season’s success story, including QB Cole Spencer (2,994 yards, 36 TDs) and his favorite target Eli Jochem (1,065 yards). On the other side of the ball, Pine-Richland features Division I commits Miguel Jackson and Luke Miller. Chick’s Picks knows Fox Chapel is much improved from last season, but it will not get much of an opportunity to show it in this one…Pine-Richland over Fox Chapel.

WPIAL Class 4A

No. 5 Aliquippa at New Castle

Old rivals reunite Friday night in the reconfigured Parkway Conference when the Red Hurricanes play host to the Quips. New Castle finished last season with a 7-4 record, then met its match against Belle Vernon, 49-6, in the WPIAL quarterfinals. Aliquippa made its 12th consecutive WPIAL title game appearance, but suffered a devastating, 13-12 overtime loss to Central Valley. Aliquippa has since moved up to Class 4A this season via PIAA realignment. The Red Hurricanes return veteran QB Mike Wells, who threw for 1,464 yards and 13 TDs last season. The Quips are also comfortable at the QB spot with Vaughn Morris, who passed for 1,173 yards and 14 scores. Vernon Reed will head up the Quips backfield once again, after a 716-yard, 14-TD performance last season. Chick’s Picks knows the Red Hurricanes will pose a tough challenge to the Class 4A newcomers, but predicts that the Quips will prevail…Aliquippa over New Castle.

WPIAL Class 3A

No. 2 North Catholic at No. 5 Derry

Familiar foes face off when North Catholic takes on Derry in Allegheny Conference action Friday night. North Catholic is coming off of an 8-2 season that left the Trojans reeling from an unexpected quarterfinal loss to South Park, 32-27. Derry finished the year at 9-3 after a 42-7 loss to Central Valley in the semifinals. North Catholic looks to fill the void of QB Zach Rocco (1,814 yards) with either Joey Prentice or Carson Laconi. The Trojans return top WR Nick Maher, who racked up 853 yards and 12 scores last season. Derry is under new leadership with coach Vince Skillings, who has the tall task of replacing 2,000-yard rusher Justin Huss. Amari Graham is in line for the starting spot. QB Paul Koontz returns but has been battling a lingering injury. Derry has not lost a home game since 2016. Chick’s Picks predicts that streak may come to an end this week…North Catholic over Derry.

WPIAL Class 2A

No. 2 Washington at No. 3 McGuffey

Century Conference play heats up early on when the Highlanders host the Little Prexies Friday night. McGuffey returns 17 starters from last year’s 9-3 team that advanced to the WPIAL quarterfinals and is a favorite this season. Washington finished 13-1 with its only loss coming to Avonworth in the WPIAL championship. The Little Prexies lost seven first-team all-conference players to graduation, including QB Zack Swartz (1,852 passing yards, 1,116 rushing yards). Juniors Tayshawn Levy and Brandon Patterson are expected to pick up the running game slack left by Swartz’s departure. The Highlanders are expected to have an excellent backfield once again. McKinley Whipkey, Nate Yagle and Jared Johnson are all potential 1,000-yard rushers. McGuffey has not beat Washington since 2009. Chick’s Picks predicts this may be the year for the Highlanders…McGuffey over Washington.

WPIAL Class A

No. 1 Clairton at No. 4 Jeannette

Eastern Conference fans will receive an early season treat when perennial powers Clairton and Jeannette face off at McKee Stadium Friday night. The Bears finished last season with an 11-3 record, claiming another WPIAL title, 41-19, over Sto-Rox. The Jayhawks were ousted by Sto-Rox in the WPIAL quarterfinals, 15-6, leaving their record at 9-2. Clairton is a favorite to claim its 15th WPIAL championship this season, returning all but four starters from last year’s title team. Isaiah Berry, who rushed for 1,042 yards and 15 TDs, will head the Bears’ backfield once again. Jonte Sanders will make the transition from WR to QB. Jeannette will need to replace RB Imani Sanders and WR Jackson Pruitt. The Jayhawks will mix it up at the QB spot, as James Sanders, Roberto Smith and freshman Brad Birch will all see playing time. Jeannette returns eight starters to its defense that allowed only 8.4 points per game last season. Chick’s Picks predicts the defending champs will claim their first victory on their quest for No. 15…Clairton over Jeannette.

In the other Week 1 games:

WPIAL Class 6A

Central Catholic over Canon-McMillan

Nonconference

Baldwin over Hollidaysburg

North Allegheny over Penn Hills

WPIAL Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Upper St. Clair over Bethel Park

West Allegheny over Moon

Big East Conference

Woodland Hills over Connellsville

Gateway over Franklin Regional

Penn-Trafford over Latrobe

Northeast Conference

Shaler over North Hills

Nonconference

South Fayette over Dover (OH)

WPIAL Class 4A

Big Eight Conference

McKeesport over Belle Vernon

Ringgold over Trinity

Thomas Jefferson over West Mifflin

Greater Allegheny Conference

Mars over Hampton

Highlands over Knoch

Armstrong over Indiana

Plum over Greensburg Salem

Parkway Conference

Beaver over Blackhawk

Montour over Chartiers Valley

WPIAL Class 3A

Allegheny Conference

Burrell over Valley

Deer Lakes over Freeport

Interstate Conference

Mt. Pleasant over South Allegheny

Southmoreland over South Park

Northwestern Six Conference

Central Valley over Hopewell

Keystone Oaks over Ambridge

Avonworth over Quaker Valley

Nonconference

Brownsville over East Allegheny

Yough over Chartiers-Houston

WPIAL Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Ligonier Valley

Century Conference

Beth-Center over Waynesburg

Charleroi over Frazier

Midwestern Conference

Beaver Falls over Riverside

Neshannock over Laurel

Mohawk over Ellwood City

Freedom over New Brighton

Three Rivers Conference

Seton LaSalle over Brentwood

Sto-Rox over Carlynton

Western Beaver over South Side

WPIAL Class A

Big Seven Conference

Burgettstown over Fort Cherry

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart over Cornell

Rochester over Northgate

Shenango over Union (Saturday)

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic over Leechburg

Riverview over Springdale

Bishop Canevin over Imani Christian (Saturday)

Tri-County South Conference

Monessen over Avella

California over Bentworth

Jefferson-Morgan over Carmichaels

West Greene over Mapletown

District 10

Cathedral Prep over Butler

Independent

Laurel Highlands over Albert Gallatin

