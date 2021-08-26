Chick’s Picks ready for Week Zero, whatever that is
Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 10:53 AM
Welcome to Week Zero of the 2021 high school football season.
For years now, Chick’s Picks has been trying to decipher the mystery behind Week Zero. What exactly is Week Zero? Does it even really exist?
Chick’s Picks has heard of many other zeros — the Zero candy bar, Triple Zero Greek yogurt, Coke Zero, and even a few of her old boyfriends that could certainly be considered zeros. But, Week Zero? This is still one she can’t wrap her head around.
The mystery extends beyond her crystal ball, as well. With no records or stats to go on yet this season, her most prized prognosticating tool is not a fan of this enigmatic week, either.
Nonetheless, Chick’s Picks is thankful that high school football is back, and that she has a nearly full slate of games to predict. Without further ado, here are this week’s big games:
WPIAL Class 6A nonconference
Moon Tigers (5A) at No. 4 Seneca Valley Raiders
The Raiders host the Tigers in a nonconference season opener Friday night. Seneca Valley finished last season with a 4-3 record after falling to North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals, 21-7. Moon also wrapped up last season with a 4-3 record, but fell short of the playoffs. The Raiders return running back Nolan Dworek, who stepped up and filled in nicely last season for standout back Ethan West after an injury ended his season. Inexperience has plagued the Seneca Valley lines on both sides of the ball, but coach Ron Butschle has confidence his young players will step up. The Tigers return veteran quarterback Tyler McGowan, who threw for 962 yards and five touchdowns last season. In addition to McGowan, Moon will feature four experienced starters on the offensive line, including Trent Fraley — son of former NFL lineman Hank Fraley — who has committed to Marshall. Chick’s Picks predicts that experience will pay off for the Tigers in this one…Moon over Seneca Valley.
WPIAL Class 5A nonconference
No. 2 Penn-Trafford Warriors at Norwin Knights (6A)
Norwin takes on neighborhood rival Penn-Trafford in nonconference action Friday night. The Knights finished last season with just one win (1-6), not earning a spot in the postseason. The Warriors went 6-2 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals where they met their match in Pine-Richland, 49-14. Norwin will look to running back Dom Barca to help reestablish the Knights’ ground attack. Barca finished last season with 331 yards and two scores. Penn-Trafford looks to rebuild after graduating 24 seniors, including quarterback Ethan Carr, who is now at Villanova. The Warriors will be led by Wisconsin recruit Cade Yacamelli, who rushed for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Norwin is seeking its first winning season since 2008. Chick’s Picks predicts the Knights will have to wait until Week 1 for a shot at a W…Penn-Trafford over Norwin.
WPIAL Class 4A nonconference
No. 5 Plum Mustangs at Franklin Regional Panthers (5A)
Franklin Regional kicks off its season playing host to Plum in a nonconference showdown Friday night. The Panthers wrapped up last season with a 4-3 record, falling just short of the postseason. The Mustangs are the defending Greater Allegheny Conference champs, going 8-1 before meeting their match against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, 20-17. Lance Getsy has taken over the helm at Franklin Regional since Greg Botta’s retirement after 27 seasons. The Panthers will feature a new defense, implemented by Getsy, and will have some rebuilding to do after graduating all skill positions. The Mustangs were also plagued by graduation, losing 1,300-yard passer Ryan Hubner, among many others. Veteran running back Eryck Moore will be a key for Plum, after rushing for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Chick’s Picks predicts a road victory for the Mustangs in this one…Plum over Franklin Regional.
WPIAL Class 3A nonconference
Armstrong River Hawks (4A) at No. 5 Freeport Yellowjackets
The River Hawks start their season on the road, facing off against the Yellowjackets in nonconference action Friday night. Armstrong finished last season with a 4-4 record, and missed out on the postseason. Freeport finished at 3-3 before falling to Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals, 34-20. The River Hawks return the WPIAL’s leading passer from a season ago in Cadin Olsen, who threw for 2,035 yards and 23 touchdowns. Olsen will face a tall task this season, however, after losing his top four receivers to graduation. Ben Lane will be back to do it all for the Yellowjackets once again. Lane, who threw for 769 yards and rushed for a team-high 348 yards last year, will spend more time in the backfield this season with the return of senior quarterback Garrett King. Chick’s Picks predicts one for the win column for the Yellowjackets in this one…Freeport over Armstrong.
WPIAL Class 2A nonconference
South Allegheny Gladiators (3A) at No. 3 Serra Catholic Eagles
Serra Catholic welcomes South Allegheny for a nonconference season opener Saturday evening. The Eagles were impressive last season, finishing with a 5-1 record, with their only loss coming to Sto-Rox, 49-38, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. The Gladiators recorded a winning season with a 4-3 record, but fell short of the playoffs. This season, Serra Catholic boasts one of the most prolific players in the WPIAL in Pharoh Fisher. The 6-foot senior recently committed to Navy, and is expected to be a key to the Eagles’ defense this season. South Allegheny looks to build on last season’s success, returning 17 starters. The Gladiators feature three Division I prospects in WR Dillion Hynes, OL William Hynes and TE Dashawn Carter. Chick’s Picks predicts a close one in this rivalry, but gives the W to the Eagles with the home field advantage…Serra Catholic over South Allegheny.
WPIAL Class A nonconference
No. 4 Springdale Dynamos at Deer Lakes Lancers (3A)
The Lancers host the Dynamos in nonconference matchup Friday night. Deer Lakes is seeking its first win since Sept. 20, 2019, after finishing 0-7 last season. Springdale hopes to build on last season’s success, wrapping up the year with a 5-2 record before falling to Rochester in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals, 34-7. The Lancers look promising this season thanks to a few key players returning. Quarterback Derek Burk and running back Cody Scarantine both bring veteran experience to the offense. The Dynamos return several players from last season, and are expected to contend with Clairton for the Eastern Conference title. Logan Dexter, one of those key players, will again lead the Springdale defense — one which allowed only 15.2 points per game last year. Chick’s Picks predicts the Lancers will improve this season, despite getting off to a rough start in this one…Springdale over Deer Lakes.
Here’s the rest of the Week Zero slate:
WPIAL Class 6A nonconference
Central Catholic over Imhotep Charter
North Allegheny over Allderdice
Hempfield over Greensburg Salem
WPIAL Class 5A nonconference
Butler over Kiski Area
Gateway over Delaware Valley
Latrobe over Derry
Mt. Lebanon over Bethel Park
Peters Township over Fox Chapel
Upper St. Clair over Greensburg Central Catholic
Laurel Highlands over Connellsville
Woodland Hills over Wayne Valley (N.J.)
Pine-Richland over Harrisburg
WPIAL Class 4A nonconference
McKeesport over Baldwin
Canon-McMillan over Trinity
Central Valley over Knoch
Elizabeth Forward over Ringgold
Indiana over Ligonier Valley
Mars over North Hills
Beaver over Quaker Valley
New Castle over Shaler
Montour over South Fayette
West Mifflin over Chartiers Valley
Highlands over University Prep
WPIAL Class 3A nonconference
Yough over Albert Gallatin
Wheeling Central Catholic (W.V.) over Ambridge
Keystone Oaks over Brentwood
McGuffey over Southmoreland
Hampton over Valley
North Catholic over Hopewell
Avonworth over Summit Academy
East Allegheny over Jeannette
Mt. Pleasant over Burrell
WPIAL Class 2A nonconference
Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) over Sto-Rox
Beaver Falls over Blackhawk
Chartiers-Houston over Fort Cherry
Washington over Monessen
Laurel over North East
Apollo-Ridge over Our Lady of Sacred Heart
Shady Side Academy over Riverview
Freedom over South Side
Mohawk over Union
Western Beaver over New Brighton
Shenango over Neshannock
WPIAL Class A nonconference
Mapletown over Avella
Carlynton over Northgate
Leechburg over Jefferson-Morgan
Carmichaels over Waynesburg
Cameron (W.Va.) over West Greene
Bishop Canevin over Frazier
Independent nonconference
California over Uniontown
City League nonconference
St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) over Brashear
Steubenville Central Catholic (Ohio) over Carrick
Seton LaSalle over Westinghouse
