Chick’s Picks ready for Week Zero, whatever that is

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 10:53 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon lineman Trent Fraley works out with teammates during practice on Aug. 3, 2021, in Moon.

Welcome to Week Zero of the 2021 high school football season.

For years now, Chick’s Picks has been trying to decipher the mystery behind Week Zero. What exactly is Week Zero? Does it even really exist?

Chick’s Picks has heard of many other zeros — the Zero candy bar, Triple Zero Greek yogurt, Coke Zero, and even a few of her old boyfriends that could certainly be considered zeros. But, Week Zero? This is still one she can’t wrap her head around.

The mystery extends beyond her crystal ball, as well. With no records or stats to go on yet this season, her most prized prognosticating tool is not a fan of this enigmatic week, either.

Nonetheless, Chick’s Picks is thankful that high school football is back, and that she has a nearly full slate of games to predict. Without further ado, here are this week’s big games:

WPIAL Class 6A nonconference

Moon Tigers (5A) at No. 4 Seneca Valley Raiders

The Raiders host the Tigers in a nonconference season opener Friday night. Seneca Valley finished last season with a 4-3 record after falling to North Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals, 21-7. Moon also wrapped up last season with a 4-3 record, but fell short of the playoffs. The Raiders return running back Nolan Dworek, who stepped up and filled in nicely last season for standout back Ethan West after an injury ended his season. Inexperience has plagued the Seneca Valley lines on both sides of the ball, but coach Ron Butschle has confidence his young players will step up. The Tigers return veteran quarterback Tyler McGowan, who threw for 962 yards and five touchdowns last season. In addition to McGowan, Moon will feature four experienced starters on the offensive line, including Trent Fraley — son of former NFL lineman Hank Fraley — who has committed to Marshall. Chick’s Picks predicts that experience will pay off for the Tigers in this one…Moon over Seneca Valley.

WPIAL Class 5A nonconference

No. 2 Penn-Trafford Warriors at Norwin Knights (6A)

Norwin takes on neighborhood rival Penn-Trafford in nonconference action Friday night. The Knights finished last season with just one win (1-6), not earning a spot in the postseason. The Warriors went 6-2 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals where they met their match in Pine-Richland, 49-14. Norwin will look to running back Dom Barca to help reestablish the Knights’ ground attack. Barca finished last season with 331 yards and two scores. Penn-Trafford looks to rebuild after graduating 24 seniors, including quarterback Ethan Carr, who is now at Villanova. The Warriors will be led by Wisconsin recruit Cade Yacamelli, who rushed for 680 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Norwin is seeking its first winning season since 2008. Chick’s Picks predicts the Knights will have to wait until Week 1 for a shot at a W…Penn-Trafford over Norwin.

WPIAL Class 4A nonconference

No. 5 Plum Mustangs at Franklin Regional Panthers (5A)

Franklin Regional kicks off its season playing host to Plum in a nonconference showdown Friday night. The Panthers wrapped up last season with a 4-3 record, falling just short of the postseason. The Mustangs are the defending Greater Allegheny Conference champs, going 8-1 before meeting their match against Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals, 20-17. Lance Getsy has taken over the helm at Franklin Regional since Greg Botta’s retirement after 27 seasons. The Panthers will feature a new defense, implemented by Getsy, and will have some rebuilding to do after graduating all skill positions. The Mustangs were also plagued by graduation, losing 1,300-yard passer Ryan Hubner, among many others. Veteran running back Eryck Moore will be a key for Plum, after rushing for 862 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Chick’s Picks predicts a road victory for the Mustangs in this one…Plum over Franklin Regional.

WPIAL Class 3A nonconference

Armstrong River Hawks (4A) at No. 5 Freeport Yellowjackets

The River Hawks start their season on the road, facing off against the Yellowjackets in nonconference action Friday night. Armstrong finished last season with a 4-4 record, and missed out on the postseason. Freeport finished at 3-3 before falling to Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals, 34-20. The River Hawks return the WPIAL’s leading passer from a season ago in Cadin Olsen, who threw for 2,035 yards and 23 touchdowns. Olsen will face a tall task this season, however, after losing his top four receivers to graduation. Ben Lane will be back to do it all for the Yellowjackets once again. Lane, who threw for 769 yards and rushed for a team-high 348 yards last year, will spend more time in the backfield this season with the return of senior quarterback Garrett King. Chick’s Picks predicts one for the win column for the Yellowjackets in this one…Freeport over Armstrong.

WPIAL Class 2A nonconference

South Allegheny Gladiators (3A) at No. 3 Serra Catholic Eagles

Serra Catholic welcomes South Allegheny for a nonconference season opener Saturday evening. The Eagles were impressive last season, finishing with a 5-1 record, with their only loss coming to Sto-Rox, 49-38, in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals. The Gladiators recorded a winning season with a 4-3 record, but fell short of the playoffs. This season, Serra Catholic boasts one of the most prolific players in the WPIAL in Pharoh Fisher. The 6-foot senior recently committed to Navy, and is expected to be a key to the Eagles’ defense this season. South Allegheny looks to build on last season’s success, returning 17 starters. The Gladiators feature three Division I prospects in WR Dillion Hynes, OL William Hynes and TE Dashawn Carter. Chick’s Picks predicts a close one in this rivalry, but gives the W to the Eagles with the home field advantage…Serra Catholic over South Allegheny.

WPIAL Class A nonconference

No. 4 Springdale Dynamos at Deer Lakes Lancers (3A)

The Lancers host the Dynamos in nonconference matchup Friday night. Deer Lakes is seeking its first win since Sept. 20, 2019, after finishing 0-7 last season. Springdale hopes to build on last season’s success, wrapping up the year with a 5-2 record before falling to Rochester in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals, 34-7. The Lancers look promising this season thanks to a few key players returning. Quarterback Derek Burk and running back Cody Scarantine both bring veteran experience to the offense. The Dynamos return several players from last season, and are expected to contend with Clairton for the Eastern Conference title. Logan Dexter, one of those key players, will again lead the Springdale defense — one which allowed only 15.2 points per game last year. Chick’s Picks predicts the Lancers will improve this season, despite getting off to a rough start in this one…Springdale over Deer Lakes.

Here’s the rest of the Week Zero slate:

WPIAL Class 6A nonconference

Central Catholic over Imhotep Charter

North Allegheny over Allderdice

Hempfield over Greensburg Salem

WPIAL Class 5A nonconference

Butler over Kiski Area

Gateway over Delaware Valley

Latrobe over Derry

Mt. Lebanon over Bethel Park

Peters Township over Fox Chapel

Upper St. Clair over Greensburg Central Catholic

Laurel Highlands over Connellsville

Woodland Hills over Wayne Valley (N.J.)

Pine-Richland over Harrisburg

WPIAL Class 4A nonconference

McKeesport over Baldwin

Canon-McMillan over Trinity

Central Valley over Knoch

Elizabeth Forward over Ringgold

Indiana over Ligonier Valley

Mars over North Hills

Beaver over Quaker Valley

New Castle over Shaler

Montour over South Fayette

West Mifflin over Chartiers Valley

Highlands over University Prep

WPIAL Class 3A nonconference

Yough over Albert Gallatin

Wheeling Central Catholic (W.V.) over Ambridge

Keystone Oaks over Brentwood

McGuffey over Southmoreland

Hampton over Valley

North Catholic over Hopewell

Avonworth over Summit Academy

East Allegheny over Jeannette

Mt. Pleasant over Burrell

WPIAL Class 2A nonconference

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) over Sto-Rox

Beaver Falls over Blackhawk

Chartiers-Houston over Fort Cherry

Washington over Monessen

Laurel over North East

Apollo-Ridge over Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Shady Side Academy over Riverview

Freedom over South Side

Mohawk over Union

Western Beaver over New Brighton

Shenango over Neshannock

WPIAL Class A nonconference

Mapletown over Avella

Carlynton over Northgate

Leechburg over Jefferson-Morgan

Carmichaels over Waynesburg

Cameron (W.Va.) over West Greene

Bishop Canevin over Frazier

Independent nonconference

California over Uniontown

City League nonconference

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) over Brashear

Steubenville Central Catholic (Ohio) over Carrick

Seton LaSalle over Westinghouse

