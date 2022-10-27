Chick’s Picks turns down the big bucks, makes her Week 9 WPIAL football predictions

By:

Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review McKeesport senior running back Da’Mier Clark turns the corner on a run during the third quarter of the Tigers’ 19-7 victory over Penn-Trafford on Sept. 2.

With the end of the regular season looming, Chick’s Picks knows it is never too soon to start planning for next season. As a local celebrity, Chick’s Picks is regularly approached by companies presenting her with sponsorship opportunities. This week, she received an offer unlike any other.

A very prestigious company in the Pittsburgh area presented Chick’s Picks with an extremely lucrative offer for the naming rights to her prized crystal ball. This offer was so generous that it gave her an opportunity to think about the possibilities of an early retirement from prognosticating. She took a moment to reflect on what her new life might look like, should she accept the offer.

Chick’s Picks envisioned vacationing in a tropical paradise with her crystal ball by her side and not a care in the world. She also imagined cruising down the road in her dream sports car, with the convertible top down and her crystal ball buckled safely in the passenger seat. While these fantasies sounded lovely, Chick’s Picks quickly got back to reality. She knew that, despite the very lucrative offer, all that she truly wanted was to continue her happy life as is, prognosticating under the Friday night lights.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 50-10 (83%) record, bringing her season total to 388-120 (76%). Here are her Week 9 selections.

Class 6A

5-Canon-McMillan Big Macs (5-4) at 4-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (4-5)

Playoff hopes are on the line when the Big Macs take on the Blue Devils on Friday night. Canon-Mac is coming off of a 26-7 victory over Peters Township last week, while Mt. Lebanon blanked Baldwin, 41-0. … The Big Macs boast a balanced offensive attack led by Mike Evans, who has thrown for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns. Jake Kasper has rushed for 1,319 yards and 10 scores. Blue Devils quarterback David Shields has thrown for 809 yards and six touchdowns on the year. … Canon-Mac is averaging 28.2 points per game – nearly two touchdowns more per game than Mt. Lebanon. When these two met last season, the Blue Devils came away with a 37-7 win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Big Macs secure their spot in the postseason this time around. … Canon-Mac over Mt. Lebanon

Class 5A

4-Franklin Regional Panthers (6-2) at Penn-Trafford Warriors (5-4)

The Warriors play host to the Panthers in a Big East Conference finale Friday night. Penn-Trafford looks to rebound this week after falling to North Allegheny last week, 20-3. Franklin Regional rolled over North Hills, 34-14. … The Warriors boast dual-threat quarterback Conlan Greene, who has thrown for 1,223 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 671 yards and eight scores. The Panthers also feature a quarterback who can get it done in the air and on the ground. Roman Sarnic has thrown for 960 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 874 yards and 12 scores. … When these two met last season, the Warriors routed the Panthers, 49-7. Franklin Regional has already punched its ticket to the postseason. Penn-Trafford needs a win to get in line for a wild-card spot. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Warriors get what they want. … Penn-Trafford over Franklin Regional

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (6-3) at 2-McKeesport Tigers (9-0)

The Jaguars take on the Tigers in a Big Seven Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, TJ blanked Connellsville, 58-0, while McKeesport cruised to a victory over Latrobe, 54-14. … The Jaguars are led by quarterback Brody Evans, who has thrown for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns on the year. Elias Lippincott has racked up 685 rushing yards and nine scores. Bobbie Boyd, a Division I recruit, leads the Tigers robust running game with 944 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Jahmil Perryman also contributes to the McKeesport ground attack with 834 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. … On the other side of the ball, McKeesport’s defense ranks atop the WPIAL, allowing only 50 points in nine games. When these two met last season, the Tigers came away with a 42-28 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers remain perfect in this one. … McKeesport over Thomas Jefferson

Class 3A

3-Belle Vernon Leopards (6-2) at 1-Elizabeth Forward Warriors (9-0)

The Warriors welcome the Leopards in Interstate Conference action Friday night. Elizabeth Forward is coming off a 62-13 victory over Greensburg Salem last week, while Belle Vernon blanked Southmoreland, 48-0. … Zion White, one of the WPIAL’s top passers, leads the Warriors with 1,521 yards and 23 touchdowns. Zach Boyd has been White’s favorite target with 988 receiving yards and 18 scores on the year. Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin, a Division I prospect, has rushed for 612 yards and 16 touchdowns. … The Leopards’ only losses this season came to Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport and Class 5A Penn-Trafford. Elizabeth Forward features the top offense in Class 3A, posting 404 points in nine games. Belle Vernon boasts the top defense in Class 3A, allowing only 69 points in eight games. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Warriors will head to the postseason with a perfect regular season record. … Elizabeth Forward over Belle Vernon

Class 2A

1-Steel Valley Ironmen (8-0) at 5-Serra Catholic Eagles (7-2)

Serra Catholic plays host to top-ranked Steel Valley in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. The Eagles look to rebound this week after an unexpected loss to Apollo-Ridge last week, 43-36. The Ironmen remained perfect after routing Yough, 56-7. … Serra Catholic’s two-quarterback rotation features Quadir Stribling and Elijah Ward, who have combined for 2,293 passing yards and 23 touchdowns on the year. Steel Valley’s dual-threat quarterback, Cruce Brookins, has thrown for 558 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 740 yards and 19 scores. The Ironmen backfield duo of Donald Barksdale and Quaron Pierce have combined for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Steel Valley’s defense ranks atop Class 2A, allowing only 51 points in eight games. Serra Catholic is allowing 23.2 points per game. When these two met last season, the Ironmen rolled to a 28-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome in this year’s edition. … Steel Valley over Serra Catholic

Class A

4-Leechburg Blue Devils (7-2) at 3-Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions (7-2)

The Blue Devils hit the road to take on the Centurions in a battle between Eastern Conference powers Friday night. Leechburg is coming off of a 42-35 victory over Shenango last week, while Greensburg Central Catholic blanked Riverview, 48-0, for a third consecutive shutout. … The Blue Devils boast the highest-scoring offense in the WPIAL with 456 points in nine games. Jayden Floyd quarterbacks the Leechburg offense with 1,099 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Braylan Lovelace leads the Blue Devils’ running game with 1,322 yards and 28 scores on the year. Centurions’ quarterback Tyree Turner has thrown for 1,315 yards and 17 touchdowns. Da’sjon Craggette has rushed for 904 yards and 14 scores. … When these two met last season, the Blue Devils edged the Centurions, 31-27. Chick’s Picks predicts revenge for the home team this time around. … Greensburg Central Catholic over Leechburg

Class 6A

North Allegheny over Seneca Valley

Nonconference

Central Catholic over Gateway

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Baldwin over Moon

Bethel Park over Peters Township

Upper St. Clair over South Fayette

Big East Conference

Hempfield over Norwin

Northeast Conference

Shaler over Fox Chapel

Pine-Richland over North Hills

Penn Hills over Woodland Hills

Nonconference

Latrobe over Butler

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Laurel Highlands over Connellsville

Trinity over Ringgold

Greater Allegheny Conference

Highlands over Hampton

Armstrong over Kiski Area

Mars over North Catholic

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa over Central Valley

Ambridge over Chartiers Valley

West Allegheny over Montour

Blackhawk over New Castle

Nonconference

Plum over Indiana

Class 3A

Interstate Conference

Greensburg Salem over South Allegheny

Mt. Pleasant over Southmoreland

Western Hills Conference

Beaver over Hopewell

Avonworth over Quaker Valley

West Mifflin over South Park

Nonconference

Sto-Rox over Seton-LaSalle

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Burrell over Apollo-Ridge

Ligonier Valley over Derry

Imani Christian over Yough

Century Conference

Waynesburg over Charleroi

Keystone Oaks over Brentwood

Washington over McGuffey

Midwestern Conference

Freedom over New Brighton

Neshannock over Mohawk

Riverside over Ellwood City

Beaver Falls over Western Beaver

Class A

Big 7 Conference

Laurel over Shenango

South Side Beaver over Rochester

Union over Summit Academy

Black Hills Conference

Chartiers-Houston over Avella

Bishop Canevin over Carlynton

OLSH over Cornell

Burgettstown over Fort Cherry

Eastern Conference

Clairton over Jeannette

Riverview over Springdale

Tri-County South Conference

Monessen over Beth-Center

California over Bentworth

Carmichaels over Jefferson-Morgan

Mapletown over West Greene

Nonconference

Northgate over Frazier

City League

Westinghouse over Allderdice

Independent

Spring Mills (WV) over Albert Gallatin

Uniontown over Carrick