City League crowns wrestling champions

By:

Saturday, February 19, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Courtesy of Danielle Garren Brashear’s Jermaine Williams was named Outstanding Wrestler at the 2022 City League wrestling championships Feb. 19, 2022, at Carrick.

Allderdice will send 11 wrestlers to the Northwest Regional tournament next month after an impressive showing Saturday at the City League championships at Carrick.

The Dragons had three champions — Mike Rosario (120 pounds), Elijah White (160) and Marcus Wahila (215) — as well as five runners-up and three third-place finishers. They also finished in first place in the team standings with 147 points.

Carrick, which won the City League team tournament last month, had four champions, four runners-up and a third-place finisher Saturday to finish second in the team standings (141 points). Claiming titles for Carrick were Matt Mars (106), Jaidon Jones (113), Ashton Smith (126) and Nick Knoblach (189).

Brashear’s Jermaine Williams earned the Outstanding Wrestling Award after winning the 152-pound weight class with a pair of pins in a total of 1 minute, 36 seconds. Heavyweight Rowere Calloway also won a title for the Bulls, who finished third (81) with six regional qualifiers.

Obama Academy (76.5), Westinghouse (44) and Perry (28) rounded out the standings.

Obama Academy’s Christian Hawkins (138) and Jai’von Bottoms (145) and Westinghouse’s Santiago Bradbury (132) and Mateo Bradbury (172) also won City championships.

City League qualifiers from Class 2A schools will compete in the Northwest Regional on March 4-5 at Sharon High School. Wrestlers from Class 3A schools who advanced will compete at the Northwest Regional at Altoona High School on March 4-5.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

City League tournament

First place

106: Matt Mars, Carrick, p. Jakari King, Allderdice, 0:38

113: Jaidon Jones, Carrick, p. Reese Thompson, Allderdice, 0:26

120: Mike Rosario, Allderdice, p. Steve Mrzlack, Carrick, 1:24

126: Ashton Smith, Carrick, p. Jacob Goldberg, Allderdice, 1:33

132: Santiago Bradbury, Westinghouse, p. Da’viere Logan, Perry

138: Christian Hawkins, Obama Academy, p. Arad Shahandeh, Allderdice, 1:53

145: Jai’von Bottoms, Obama Academy, d. Matt Rump, Carrick, 10-8

152: Jermaine Williams, Brasher, p. Dante Duncan, Obama Academy, 1:01

160: Elijah White, Allderdice, d. Caiden Kron, Carrick, 4-2

172: Mateo Bradbury, Westinghouse, inj. def. Malik Goniev, Allderdice

189: Nick Knoblach, Carrick, p. Shawn Soloman, Brashear, 1:25

215: Marcus Wahila, Allderdice, p. Marquese Howard, Perry

285: Rowere Calloway, Brashear, d. Rene Velasquez, Carrick

Third place

106: No bout

113: Cameron Suzensky, Obama Academy, p. Rafael Diaz, Brashear, 5:19

120: No bout

126: Khalil Collins, Obama Academy, wbf.

132: Mason Maxwell, Carrick, p. Zach Schmidtt, Allderdice, 1:22

138: No bout

145: Colin Cooley, Allderdice, p. Dameon Southard, Westinghouse, 3:53

152: Kaileb Wilkinson, Allderdice, m.d. Roman Lewis, Carrick, 14-6

160: Michael Woodson, Brashear, p. Hirai Shauda, Obama Academy, 2:28

172: Etienne Mahano, Brashear, d. Marco Gonzalez, Obama Academy, 8-6

189: Tom Paternoster, Allderdice, wbf.

215: Rio Moon, Brashear, wbf.

285: No bout

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Allderdice, Brashear, Carrick, Obama Academy, Perry, Westinghouse