Clairton cancels Week 4 football game with Bishop Canevin

By:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 9:50 PM

Clairton football practices were shut down for the next week over covid-19 concerns and Saturday’s game against Bishop Canevin also was canceled, the school announced Wednesday.

According to a message on the school’s website, the actions were taken in response to “several athletes showing symptoms that may be related to covid-19.”

The school called the shutdown “precautionary.”

Clairton (3-0) is the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class A. The Bears were scheduled to visit Bishop Canevin (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday for an Eastern Conference game.

The game likely won’t be rescheduled since neither team has any open weeks or nonconference matchups among their remaining games.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Football

Trib 10: There’s a new team atop the Week 4 power rankings
H.S. football notebook: Jeannette defense getting offensive
Trib HSSN state football rankings for Sept. 29, 2020
Yough quarterback Tristan Waldier suffers another season-ending injury
Erie McDowell football player still in coma in Pittsburgh hospital

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me