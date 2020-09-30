Clairton cancels Week 4 football game with Bishop Canevin

By:

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 9:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Clairton head coach Wayne Wade looks on during work outs Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 at Clairton High School.

Clairton football practices were shut down for the next week over covid-19 concerns and Saturday’s game against Bishop Canevin also was canceled, the school announced Wednesday.

According to a message on the school’s website, the actions were taken in response to “several athletes showing symptoms that may be related to covid-19.”

The school called the shutdown “precautionary.”

Clairton (3-0) is the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class A. The Bears were scheduled to visit Bishop Canevin (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday for an Eastern Conference game.

The game likely won’t be rescheduled since neither team has any open weeks or nonconference matchups among their remaining games.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Clairton