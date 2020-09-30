Clairton cancels Week 4 football game with Bishop Canevin
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Clairton football practices were shut down for the next week over covid-19 concerns and Saturday’s game against Bishop Canevin also was canceled, the school announced Wednesday.
According to a message on the school’s website, the actions were taken in response to “several athletes showing symptoms that may be related to covid-19.”
The school called the shutdown “precautionary.”
Clairton (3-0) is the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class A. The Bears were scheduled to visit Bishop Canevin (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday for an Eastern Conference game.
The game likely won’t be rescheduled since neither team has any open weeks or nonconference matchups among their remaining games.
