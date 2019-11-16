Clairton conquers Sto-Rox to win 14th WPIAL championship

Matched up against the top passer in the WPIAL this season, Clairton’s Brendan Parsons was the quarterback showing off his arm in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday at Heinz Field.
Parsons threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns, including three to top target Kenlein Ogletree, to lead the Bears to a 41-19 victory over Sto-Rox.
It’s the 14th WPIAL championship for Clairton, second-most in district history. Aliquippa has won 17.
Ogletree hauled in two touchdown passes — a 22-yarder and a 17-yarder — before the second quarter was a minute old to give the Bears a 14-0 lead.
A pair of touchdowns from Dontae Sanders opened up Clairton’s lead. He scored on a 69-yard interception return and a 35-yard run to make it 28-7 by halftime.
Ogletree added his third touchdown catch of the game, a 69-yarder, in the fourth quarter.
The Bears didn’t completely shut down Sto-Rox quarterback Eric Wilson, who threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns after coming into the game with 3,022 passing yards this season, but they did intercept three passes and the Vikings never got within 14 points of the lead.
This story will be updated.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .