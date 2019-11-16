Clairton conquers Sto-Rox to win 14th WPIAL championship

Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 2:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton players celebrate with fans in the stands after defeating Sto-Rox in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders celebrates his rushing touchdown during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree catches his first touchdown pass during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Sto-Rox Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox receiver Jaidon Berry makes a diving catch during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Clairton Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders returns an interception for a touchdown during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Sto-Rox Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders eludes Sto-Rox defenders en route to a scond quarter touchdown during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree catches his second touchdown pass during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Sto-Rox Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders returns an interception for a touchdown next to Isaiah Berry during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Sto-Rox Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox quarterback Eric Wilson stiff-arms Clairton’s Dontae Sanders during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders carries for a scond quarter touchdown during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Sto-Rox Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Dontae Sanders celebrates his rushing touchdown with teammates during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton quarterback Brendan Parsons looks to pass during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Brendan Parsons eludes Sto-Rox’s Jamill Williams during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Jonte Sanders intercepts a pass intended for Sto-Rox’s Amahd Pack during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree catches his third touchdown pass next to Sto-Rox’s Traynell Paxton during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Kenlein Ogletree catches his third touchdown pass next to Sto-Rox’s Traynell Paxton during the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Isaiah Berry (4) hoists the WPIAL championship trophy with teammates after defeating Sto-Rox in the Class A final Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Clairton quarterback Brendan Parsons (5) dumps the water cooler on head coach Wayne Wade as tiem winds down in the WPIAL Class A championship game against Sto-Rox Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Heinz Field. Previous Next

Matched up against the top passer in the WPIAL this season, Clairton’s Brendan Parsons was the quarterback showing off his arm in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday at Heinz Field.

Parsons threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns, including three to top target Kenlein Ogletree, to lead the Bears to a 41-19 victory over Sto-Rox.

It’s the 14th WPIAL championship for Clairton, second-most in district history. Aliquippa has won 17.

Ogletree hauled in two touchdown passes — a 22-yarder and a 17-yarder — before the second quarter was a minute old to give the Bears a 14-0 lead.

A pair of touchdowns from Dontae Sanders opened up Clairton’s lead. He scored on a 69-yard interception return and a 35-yard run to make it 28-7 by halftime.

Ogletree added his third touchdown catch of the game, a 69-yarder, in the fourth quarter.

The Bears didn’t completely shut down Sto-Rox quarterback Eric Wilson, who threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns after coming into the game with 3,022 passing yards this season, but they did intercept three passes and the Vikings never got within 14 points of the lead.

This story will be updated.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Clairton, Sto-Rox