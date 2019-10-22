Clairton’s Wayne Wade III among 2 denied postseason eligibility by WPIAL

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 9:00 AM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Aliquippa’s Chinua Solomon is pursued by Clairton’s Dontae Sanders (left) and Wayne Wade III (right) on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chris Lackner | Tribune-Review Clairton senior Wayne Wade III Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Lanie French fields the ball during Quaker Valley softball practice on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Bell Acres. Previous Next

The WPIAL denied an appeal from Clairton transfer Wayne Wade III on Monday, leaving the senior ineligible for the upcoming football playoffs.

The WPIAL also denied a postseason eligibility waiver request from Beaver volleyball player Lanie French, a junior who transferred from Quaker Valley. She also played softball for the Quakers.

The two students attended separate eligibility hearings Monday in Green Tree. Both were previously declared eligible for regular-season competition but postseason ineligible for one year under a PIAA rule that affects all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

Wade, the son of Clairton’s football coach, transferred from McKeesport.

PIAA rules include a list of specific transfer situations that would’ve allowed the WPIAL to grant them waivers, but the board didn’t find that they qualified, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

Both schools could appeal the WPIAL’s decision to the PIAA.

