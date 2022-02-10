Class 2A PIAA Team Wrestling Championships: WPIAL teams tripped up

By:

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 6:23 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Anthony Lancos stretches out Brookville’s Brecken Cieleski at 145 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Team Championship Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Eric Kovach controls Brookville’s Carson Weaver at 152 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Team Championship Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Anthony Lancos gets a pin on Brookville’s Brecken Cielinski at 145 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Team Championship Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember takes down Saucon Valley’s Tyler Pfizenmayer at 215 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Team Championships Feb. 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Michael Carmody controls Saucon Valley’s Connor Nicholas at 132 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A Team Championship Feb. 10, 2022 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

First-round matches

Saucon Valley 45, Quaker Valley 30

106: Cole Hubert (SV) p. Isaac Maccaglia, 1:54.

113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Aiden Grogg, 1:03.

120: Logan Richey (QV) p. Jackson Albert, 3:48.

126: Brandon Krul (QV) p. Hector Mateo, 1:16.

132: Connor Nicholas (SV) p. Michael Carmody, 5:50.

138: Travis Riefenstahl (SV) p. Nicholas Allen, :48.

*145: Ryan Crookham (SV) p. Jack Diemert, 1:54.

152: Cael Markle (SV) p. Justin Richey, 5:05.

160: Jared Rohn (SV) d. William Campbell, 10-4.

172: Mason Diemert (QV) p. Mason Beckowski, 2:56.

189: Jakes Jones (SV) p. Chase Kretzler, :10.

215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Tyler Pfisenmayer, :42.

285: Dante Mahaffey (SV) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, :38.

The difference: Quaker Valley got cemented in two matches it was winning against Saucon Valley. The move was made famous by Northampton in the 1980s as a pinning move the “Koncrete Kids” used successfully. Saucon Valley assistant coach Don Rohn was the Northampton coach. The 18-point swing was the difference in the match.

Key wins: Saucon Valley Cael Markle (152) and Connor Nicholas (126) were losing when they hit the cement move to record pins. Markle pinned Justin Richey down 10-5, and Nicholas pinned Michael Carmody down 4-1 with his team clinging to a 33-30 lead.

Quaker pins: Quaker Valley fell behind 15-0 but mounted a comeback thanks to pins by Mason Diemert (172), Patrick Cutchember (215), Jack Kazalas (113), Logan Richey (120) and Brandon Krul (126).

Quote: “We knew it was coming and told them to watch for it. We’re happy with our performance. No one gave us a shot at beating them and we had them on the ropes,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Heinl said.

Up next: Quaker Valley faces Forest Hills, 8 a.m. Friday.

Brookville 31, Burgettstown 30

106: Chris Carroll (Br) m.d. Darius Simmons, 14-0.

113: Parker Sentipal (Bu) p. Jared Popson, 3:46.

120: Cole Householder (Br) d. Dylan Slovick, 3-0.

126: Logan Oakes (Br) p. Autumn Snatchko, :34.

132: Joe Sentipal (Bu) p. Antonio Thornton, :44.

138: Rudy Brown (Bu) won by forfeit.

*145: Anthony Lancos (Bu) p. Brecken Cielinski, 1:17.

152: Eric Kovach (Bu) d. Carson Weaver, 4-2.

160: Coyha Brown (Br) m.d. Hunter Guiddy, 12-3.

172: Easton Belfiore (Br) m.d. D.J. Slovick, 10-0.

189: Jackson Zimmerman (Br) p. Michael Grant, :31.

215: Bryce Rafferty (Br) m.d. Jake Noyes, 14-0.

285: Joseph Baronick (Bu) d. Porter Kahle, 1-0.

The difference: Burgettstown gave up too many bonus points in six of seven losses and didn’t have the services of sophomore Gaven Suica, who is out with a foot injury, in the PIAA Class 2A first-round match.

Key win: Brookville junior Coyha Brown stopped Burgettstown’s early momentum with a major decision win against Hunter Guiddy at 160 pounds. Burgettstown was leading 9-0 after opening with a pin by Anthony Lancos (145) and a win by Eric Kovach (152).

Strong start: Lancos started the meet with a first-period pin at 145 and Kovach followed with a decision to give the Blue Devils a 9-0 lead.

Quote: “We came out strong, but again, we have one of our studs sitting on the bench with a boot on his foot,” Burgettstown coach Joey Vigliotti said. “It’s a different outcome if he’s in our lineup. Our kids have been clawing tooth and nail since he went out. We made it here and lost to a team ranked high in the state. I’m proud of them.”

Up next: Burgettstown faces Faith Christian Academy, 8 a.m. Friday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burgettstown, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Quaker Valley, Waynesburg