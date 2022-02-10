Class 2A PIAA Team Wrestling Championships: WPIAL teams tripped up
Thursday, February 10, 2022 | 6:23 PM
First-round matches
Saucon Valley 45, Quaker Valley 30
106: Cole Hubert (SV) p. Isaac Maccaglia, 1:54.
113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Aiden Grogg, 1:03.
120: Logan Richey (QV) p. Jackson Albert, 3:48.
126: Brandon Krul (QV) p. Hector Mateo, 1:16.
132: Connor Nicholas (SV) p. Michael Carmody, 5:50.
138: Travis Riefenstahl (SV) p. Nicholas Allen, :48.
*145: Ryan Crookham (SV) p. Jack Diemert, 1:54.
152: Cael Markle (SV) p. Justin Richey, 5:05.
160: Jared Rohn (SV) d. William Campbell, 10-4.
172: Mason Diemert (QV) p. Mason Beckowski, 2:56.
189: Jakes Jones (SV) p. Chase Kretzler, :10.
215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Tyler Pfisenmayer, :42.
285: Dante Mahaffey (SV) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, :38.
The difference: Quaker Valley got cemented in two matches it was winning against Saucon Valley. The move was made famous by Northampton in the 1980s as a pinning move the “Koncrete Kids” used successfully. Saucon Valley assistant coach Don Rohn was the Northampton coach. The 18-point swing was the difference in the match.
Key wins: Saucon Valley Cael Markle (152) and Connor Nicholas (126) were losing when they hit the cement move to record pins. Markle pinned Justin Richey down 10-5, and Nicholas pinned Michael Carmody down 4-1 with his team clinging to a 33-30 lead.
Quaker pins: Quaker Valley fell behind 15-0 but mounted a comeback thanks to pins by Mason Diemert (172), Patrick Cutchember (215), Jack Kazalas (113), Logan Richey (120) and Brandon Krul (126).
Quote: “We knew it was coming and told them to watch for it. We’re happy with our performance. No one gave us a shot at beating them and we had them on the ropes,” Quaker Valley coach Mike Heinl said.
Up next: Quaker Valley faces Forest Hills, 8 a.m. Friday.
Brookville 31, Burgettstown 30
106: Chris Carroll (Br) m.d. Darius Simmons, 14-0.
113: Parker Sentipal (Bu) p. Jared Popson, 3:46.
120: Cole Householder (Br) d. Dylan Slovick, 3-0.
126: Logan Oakes (Br) p. Autumn Snatchko, :34.
132: Joe Sentipal (Bu) p. Antonio Thornton, :44.
138: Rudy Brown (Bu) won by forfeit.
*145: Anthony Lancos (Bu) p. Brecken Cielinski, 1:17.
152: Eric Kovach (Bu) d. Carson Weaver, 4-2.
160: Coyha Brown (Br) m.d. Hunter Guiddy, 12-3.
172: Easton Belfiore (Br) m.d. D.J. Slovick, 10-0.
189: Jackson Zimmerman (Br) p. Michael Grant, :31.
215: Bryce Rafferty (Br) m.d. Jake Noyes, 14-0.
285: Joseph Baronick (Bu) d. Porter Kahle, 1-0.
The difference: Burgettstown gave up too many bonus points in six of seven losses and didn’t have the services of sophomore Gaven Suica, who is out with a foot injury, in the PIAA Class 2A first-round match.
Key win: Brookville junior Coyha Brown stopped Burgettstown’s early momentum with a major decision win against Hunter Guiddy at 160 pounds. Burgettstown was leading 9-0 after opening with a pin by Anthony Lancos (145) and a win by Eric Kovach (152).
Strong start: Lancos started the meet with a first-period pin at 145 and Kovach followed with a decision to give the Blue Devils a 9-0 lead.
Quote: “We came out strong, but again, we have one of our studs sitting on the bench with a boot on his foot,” Burgettstown coach Joey Vigliotti said. “It’s a different outcome if he’s in our lineup. Our kids have been clawing tooth and nail since he went out. We made it here and lost to a team ranked high in the state. I’m proud of them.”
Up next: Burgettstown faces Faith Christian Academy, 8 a.m. Friday.
