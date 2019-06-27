Class 2A Trib HSSN Sports Cup title defense bolstered by 3 WPIAL titles

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rico Tate celebrates with the WPIAL Class 2A championship trophy after defeating Serra Catholic Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Maddie Hoff (center) celebrates with her gold medal between Tess Deken and Kennede Northcutt- Mickle after defeating Brentwood in the WPIAL Class 2A girls championship game Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Tyler Bradley hoists the championship trophy with teammates after defeating Rochester in the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field. Previous Next

A year after winning the closest Trib HSSN Sports Cup chase in the 15-year history of the event, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart took a slightly different path to victory the second time around.

Last year, OLSH charged to the Class 2A Sports Cup title without winning a single WPIAL or PIAA championship.

In this recently completed 2018-19 school year, the Chargers took up the golden rule in winning the school’s second cup.

OLSH pulled off the rare triple-triple in winning WPIAL titles in football and by sweeping the hardwood with district gold in boys and girls basketball.

“I thought we were going to be pretty good,” OLSH athletic director and volleyball coach Michael McDonald said. “The kids and the coaches did a really fantastic job.”

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July and August, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

The Chargers’ gold rush allowed them to cruise to the title they won by only five points last year.

This year, Serra Catholic was the runner-up in Class 2A, 85 points behind OLSH.

Here are the Class 2A standings for the Trib HSSN Sports Cup:

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 340 points

2. Serra Catholic – 255

3. Neshannock – 190

4t. Aliquippa – 160

4t. Frazier – 160

6. Laurel – 150

7t. Riverview – 135

7t. South Side Beaver – 135

9. Shenango – 120

10. Northgate – 115

11. Carmichaels – 105

12. Chartiers-Houston – 100

13. Brentwood – 95

14. Carlynton – 90

15. Bentworth – 85

16t. Burgettstown – 70

16t. Mohawk – 70

18. Jeannette – 50

19t. Apollo-Ridge – 40

19t. Fort Cherry – 40

21. Sto-Rox – 30

22. Propel Braddock Hills – 0

