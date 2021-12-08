Class 2A wrestlers to watch in the WPIAL during the 2021-22 season

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 | 4:30 PM

Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer (right) looks to escape from Malvern Prep’s Nick Feldman in the 215-pound final of the Powerade tournament last season.

Class 2A wrestlers to watch

Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant

The senior Pitt commit has an 85-3 career record and captured his second WPIAL and PIAA titles by winning the 215-pound weight class. An injury prevented him from wrestling his sophomore season.

Rune Lawrence, Frazier

The sophomore (30-1) earned his first WPIAL and PIAA titles at 171 pounds last season. He was a two-time state junior high champion. His brother Thayne was a two-time PIAA champion.

Grant MacKay, Laurel

The junior (79-15) was the WPIAL and PIAA champion at 152 pounds last winter. He wrestled at North Allegheny in 2020. He made a verbal commitment to attend Pitt.

Cooper Hornack, Burrell

The sophomore (28-3) was the WPIAL champion at 106 pounds last season. He also placed first in the PIAA Southwest Regional and second in the state.

Chris Vargo, Bentworth

The sophomore (20-2) was the WPIAL and PIAA Regional champion at 113 pounds last winter. He finished third in the state tournament.

Others to watch:

Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

The senior (97-23) was the WPIAL 189-pound champion and was one win away from earning a trip to the PIAA tournament.

Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center

The senior (28-9) finished third in the WPIAL at 132 and qualified for the state tournament.

Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley

The sophomore (28-8) was the WPIAL 106-pound runner-up and also qualified for the state tournament.

Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant

The sophomore (33-14) was the WPIAL 132-pound champion last winter but missed qualifying for the state tournament by one win.

Keep an eye on: Niko Ferra, Burrell; Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward; Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton; Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley; Ryan Herbert, Ligonier Valley; Justin Richey, Quaker Valley; Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant; Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.