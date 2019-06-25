Class 5A Trib HSSN Sports Cup champion is repeat winner

By: Don Rebel

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 3:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars celebrates with Andrew Recchia after Recchia hit the game winning shot with time running out to beat Moon during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center. Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review The Mars boys lacrosse team celebrates after winning a fourth straight WPIAL Class AA title May 24, 2019, at Robert Morris. Previous Next

Last year, Mars rode the coattails of two championship basketball teams to win the Trib HSSN Sports Cup in Class 5A.

This past school year, it was a more balanced attack for the Fightin’ Planets as they have been crowned 5A champions once again.

“A lot of our teams did make the postseason,” Mars athletic director and football coach Scott Heinauer said. “We had a few teams go on and win WPIAL championships.”

Yes, Rob Carmody’s boys basketball team led the way with a second straight WPIAL championship, but boys lacrosse matched that district crown, along with a title match berth for the Mars girls soccer team.

Now in its 15th year, the Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July and August, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

Mars picked up points in 14 different sports to win by a slim 20 total points.

“I think all of our teams were pretty steady,” Heinauer said. “I think that’s how you win this thing.”

Right there knocking on the door of a cup championship was runner-up Penn-Trafford and right behind them, Franklin Regional.

Here are the Top 10 finishers in Class 5A for the Trib HSSN Sports Cup:

1. Mars – 345 points

2. Penn-Trafford – 325

3. Franklin Regional – 320

4. West Allegheny – 310

5t. South Fayette – 295

5t. Thomas Jefferson – 295

7. Moon – 275

8. Chartiers Valley – 270

9. Hampton – 220

10. Latrobe – 205

11. Penn Hills – 180

12t. Kiski Area – 160

12t. Ringgold – 160

14. Shaler – 140

15. Montour – 120

16. Laurel Highlands – 95

17t. Gateway – 80

17t. Trinity – 80

19t. Plum – 60

19t. McKeesport – 60

21t. Albert Gallatin — 30

21t. Armstrong — 30

21t. North Hills — 30

21t. Woodland Hills — 30

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

