Class 5A Trib HSSN Sports Cup champion is repeat winner
By: Don Rebel
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 | 3:54 PM
Last year, Mars rode the coattails of two championship basketball teams to win the Trib HSSN Sports Cup in Class 5A.
This past school year, it was a more balanced attack for the Fightin’ Planets as they have been crowned 5A champions once again.
“A lot of our teams did make the postseason,” Mars athletic director and football coach Scott Heinauer said. “We had a few teams go on and win WPIAL championships.”
Yes, Rob Carmody’s boys basketball team led the way with a second straight WPIAL championship, but boys lacrosse matched that district crown, along with a title match berth for the Mars girls soccer team.
Now in its 15th year, the Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.
Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.
Mars picked up points in 14 different sports to win by a slim 20 total points.
“I think all of our teams were pretty steady,” Heinauer said. “I think that’s how you win this thing.”
Right there knocking on the door of a cup championship was runner-up Penn-Trafford and right behind them, Franklin Regional.
Here are the Top 10 finishers in Class 5A for the Trib HSSN Sports Cup:
1. Mars – 345 points
2. Penn-Trafford – 325
3. Franklin Regional – 320
4. West Allegheny – 310
5t. South Fayette – 295
5t. Thomas Jefferson – 295
7. Moon – 275
8. Chartiers Valley – 270
9. Hampton – 220
10. Latrobe – 205
11. Penn Hills – 180
12t. Kiski Area – 160
12t. Ringgold – 160
14. Shaler – 140
15. Montour – 120
16. Laurel Highlands – 95
17t. Gateway – 80
17t. Trinity – 80
19t. Plum – 60
19t. McKeesport – 60
21t. Albert Gallatin — 30
21t. Armstrong — 30
21t. North Hills — 30
21t. Woodland Hills — 30
