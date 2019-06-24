Class 6A Trib HSSN Sports Cup champion won 6 WPIAL, PIAA titles in ’18-’19

By: Don Rebel

Monday, June 24, 2019 | 12:02 AM

Submitted File photo The North Allegheny girls volleyball team captured a second straight PIAA title with a 3-0 win over Bishop Shanahan on Nov. 17, 2018, at Cumberland Valley. File photo Members of the North Allegheny girls golf team, from left, Christina Zhou, Christina Lewis, Caroline Wrigley, coach Mike Hambrick, Isabella Walter and Esha Walter, celebrate their PIAA golf title Oct. 24, 2018, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York. File photo North Allegheny’s boys and girls cross country teams celebrate after competing at the PIAA championship meet Nov. 3, 2018, in Hershey. File photo North Allegheny’s boys swim team celebrates after winnning a third straight state championship March 16, 2019, at Bucknell. File photo North Allegheny celebrates its PIAA Class AAA championship Saturday, June 8, 2019. Previous Next

Fifteen years ago, the then-MSA Sports Network began a competition to measure the athletic success of each school’s various sports teams.

It then became the battle for the Trib Sports Cup with four champions crowned and then six cup winners were honored three years ago.

Whatever the name, the one constant has been North Allegheny raising the cup in the highest classification.

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July and August, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

North Allegheny scored points in all but one of the 24 sports. The Tigers won WPIAL and PIAA championships in girls volleyball, girls golf, boys and girls cross country, boys swimming and boys volleyball.

The only real battle anymore is for second place behind North Allegheny. That honor went again to Pine-Richland.

Here are the final results in the Class 6A Trib HSSN Sports Cup:

1. North Allegheny – 1,285 points

2. Pine-Richland – 535

3. Peters Township – 480

4. Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic – 445

5. Seneca Valley – 405

6. Mt. Lebanon – 380

7. Upper St. Clair – 350

8. Fox Chapel – 285

9. Hempfield – 260

10. Norwin – 245

11. Butler – 195

12. Bethel Park – 165

13. Connellsville – 145

14. Canon-McMillan – 130

15. Baldwin – 125

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: North Allegheny