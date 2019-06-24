Class 6A Trib HSSN Sports Cup champion won 6 WPIAL, PIAA titles in ’18-’19
By: Don Rebel
Monday, June 24, 2019 | 12:02 AM
Fifteen years ago, the then-MSA Sports Network began a competition to measure the athletic success of each school’s various sports teams.
It then became the battle for the Trib Sports Cup with four champions crowned and then six cup winners were honored three years ago.
Whatever the name, the one constant has been North Allegheny raising the cup in the highest classification.
The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.
Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.
In July and August, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.
North Allegheny scored points in all but one of the 24 sports. The Tigers won WPIAL and PIAA championships in girls volleyball, girls golf, boys and girls cross country, boys swimming and boys volleyball.
The only real battle anymore is for second place behind North Allegheny. That honor went again to Pine-Richland.
Here are the final results in the Class 6A Trib HSSN Sports Cup:
1. North Allegheny – 1,285 points
2. Pine-Richland – 535
3. Peters Township – 480
4. Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic – 445
5. Seneca Valley – 405
6. Mt. Lebanon – 380
7. Upper St. Clair – 350
8. Fox Chapel – 285
9. Hempfield – 260
10. Norwin – 245
11. Butler – 195
12. Bethel Park – 165
13. Connellsville – 145
14. Canon-McMillan – 130
15. Baldwin – 125
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
Tags: North Allegheny
- Loading...