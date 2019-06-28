Class A Trib HSSN Sports Cup champions continue winning ways

By: Don Rebel

Friday, June 28, 2019 | 4:01 PM

Submitted Members of the 2018 PIAA champion Sewickley Academy tennis team include, in front, from left, Simran Bedi and Evelyn Safar; in back, Sofia Smith, Emma DiSantis, Victoria Keller, Alina Mattson, Sana Singh and Christina Walton.

Even though one of the longest championship runs in WPIAL history came to an end this spring, it did not slow down that school from winning yet another Trib HSSN Sports Cup.

Sewickley Academy won two WPIAL championships and one PIAA crown in the 2018-19 school year to cruise to the Class A cup crown.

“It’s tremendous,” said Sewickley Academy athletic director and boys basketball and golf coach Win Palmer on winning another Trib HSSN Sports Cup. “Our kids want to do well with their individual teams, but their overriding goal is to win that cup banner again.”

The Panthers earned district titles in girls tennis and boys golf in the fall, along with a state championship in girls tennis.

The one championship the school was used to winning eluded them in the spring as Sewickley Academy lost in the WPIAL boys tennis playoffs after moving up from Class AA to AAA this season, ending a 15-year run as WPIAL champs in that sport.

“We hesitated about moving up to Triple-A,” Palmer said. “We knew it would be a challenge, but we thought it would be best for our program overall.”

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July and August, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

Sewickley Academy held off the challenge of Greensburg Central Catholic, a third-place finisher a year ago that finished 270 points behind the Panthers.

Here are the final standings in Class A for the Trib HSSN Sports Cup:

1. Sewickley Academy – 375 points

2. Greensburg Central Catholic – 305

3. Vincentian Academy – 260

4. West Greene – 195

5. Winchester Thurston – 185

6. Bishop Canevin – 170

7. Union – 140

8. Rochester –135

9. California – 120

10t. Leechburg – 80

10t. Monessen – 80

12. Nazareth Prep – 70

13. Ellis School – 65

14t. Avella – 40

14t. Quigley Catholic — 40

14t. Springdale – 40

17t. Beaver County Christian – 30

17t. Clairton – 30

17t. Eden Christian – 30

17t. Jefferson-Morgan – 30

17t. St. Joseph – 30

17t. Trinity Christian – 30

23t. Aquinas Academy – 20

23t. Cornell – 20

23t. Geibel Catholic – 20

23t. Mapletown – 20

23t. Summit Academy – 20

28. Imani Christian – 10

29t. Propel Andrew Street — 0

29t. Western Beaver — 0

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Sewickley Academy