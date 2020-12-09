Class AAA wrestlers to watch on WPIAL mats this season
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional
The senior was a PIAA champion in 2019 and a WPIAL champion in 2020. Dibert (115-25, 42-3) placed third in the state in 2020 and was a WPIAL runner-up in 2019.
Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon
The junior was a PIAA runner-up in 2020 after winning his first WPIAL title. Stout (74-13, 42-3) and his brother Luke were WPIAL champions.
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon
The junior is a returning WPIAL champion at 220 pounds. Weightman (40-7, 31-4) finished sixth in the state tournament because of an injury.
Ethan Berginc, Hempfield
The senior is the returning PIAA 113-pound champion. Berginc (90-34, 37-6) attends Jeannette, which co-ops with Hempfield. He placed third in the WPIAL in 2020 and fourth in 2019.
Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe
The sophomore shocked many by winning the PIAA 106-pound title in a very talented weight class. Kilkeary (30-7) placed second in the WPIAL.
Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg
The talented sophomore just couldn’t get by WPIAL and PIAA champion Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps. Welsh (40-8) finished second in the WPIAL and PIAA at 126 pounds.
Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg
The senior returned to Pennsylvania to win his second career state title. The first came in Missouri in 2019. Henson (122-20, 50-4) won the 138-pound title.
Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley
The senior is a two-time WPIAL and PIAA champion. Herrera-Rondon (136-14, 42-5) won WPIAL titles in 2019 and 2020 and PIAA titles in 2018 and 2019. He placed fourth in the PIAA in 2020.
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
The senior is a returning WPIAL champion at 152 pounds. Spencer (101-23, 42-2) placed fourth in the state. He will wrestle at Penn.
Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield
The senior is the returning 145-pound WPIAL champion. Linsenbigler (114-18) has placed fourth and fifth in the state tournament. He was a WPIAL runner-up in 2019.
Isaiah Vance, Hempfield
The senior heavyweight is the returning WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up. Vance (110-17, 41-2) placed third in the WPIAL and fourth in the PIAA in 2019.
Class AA newcomers
Zander Phaturos, Waynesburg
Phaturos was a two-time state finalist in Arizona at Liberty High School. The junior transfer (88-12, 41-5) was the 113-pound champion.
Collin McCorkle, North Allegheny
McCorkle (48-9) is also a transfer from Liberty High School in Peoria, Ariz. He was a 2019 state finalist at 138 pounds.
