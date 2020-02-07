Coach Zach Skrinjar’s passion drives Fox Chapel boys basketball

By:

Friday, February 7, 2020 | 6:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel boys head coach Zach Skrinjar works with Eli Yofan during practice Nov. 20, 2019, at Fox Chapel High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel boys head coach Zach Skrinjar during practice Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at Fox Chapel Area High School. Previous Next

Now in his 11th season as coach of the Fox Chapel boys basketball team, Zach Skrinjar remains one of the most successful and underrated coaches in the WPIAL.

His teams have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs eight times, and he has won over 160 games. This year’s team was undefeated as of Feb. 5 with one game remaining and already had clinched the section title.

Skrinjar is a born-and-bred Pittsburgher, having grown up in Highland Park. He graduated from Central Catholic and attended Community College of Allegheny County and Point Park. He graduated with a degree in secondary education. He played basketball at all three schools.

The opportunity to begin coaching arrived in the fall after he graduated from Central Catholic in 1997.

“I have always had a passion and an appreciation for coaching basketball stemming from watching my dad coaching CYO for over 20 years and developing my love for the sport, helping others and the team dynamic,” he said.

“My first opportunity arose as an assistant helping with the freshman basketball at Central Catholic with the legendary George Siford. Former coach Chuck Crummie also has been and continues to be a big influence on my coaching career. I still tap into him for advice today.”

Skrinjar also coached at Sacred Heart CYO and the North Hills seventh-grade team.

When asked to name an all-star team composed of his former and current FC players, Skrinjar had a tough time.

“That’s difficult. Players all have their unique skill set, personalities and individual relationships that make them special,” he said. “It would be easiest to pick the leading scorers, but that would do an injustice to the hundreds of players that I’ve had the honor and pleasure of coaching throughout the years.”

He does have memories of some special teams.

“The first team always sticks out, and we’ve been fortunate to have some early success,” Skrinjar said.

“So that team as well as our first section champion team stick out but, again, they’re all special and memorable in their unique ways.”

He has no timetable for how long he’ll continue coaching.

“I consider myself relatively young, and with no head-coaching experience, I consider myself very lucky to have the position I do at Fox Chapel,” he said. “I have developed a strong relationship with the AD, administration and, most importantly, a solid rapport with the parents and student-athletes.”

Concerning the team’s string of success, Skrinjar was quick to spread credit, starting with the assistant coaches.

“Their dedication, enthusiasm and quality they bring to the table every day, during the season and in the offseason, resonates throughout the program. This has allowed us to maintain consistency in our player development at all levels,” Skrinjar said. “Of course, the players themselves and their willingness to listen, learn and dedicate the effort required to improve their skills has been instrumental in our success.”

He also acknowledges the importance of his family support.

“We have a very close family, and I’ve always been supported by my mom and dad throughout my basketball career as both a player and coach,” Skrinjar said. “They attend every game and love the program and the kids as much as we do. My middle brother, Gabe, has been next to me on the bench as an assistant since I started at Fox a Chapel. My youngest brother, Elliot, is actively involved and attends practices and games whenever his travel schedule allows.

“My girlfriend, Kelly, has also been very supportive, and I love seeing everyone at the games and hearing them in the stands. It’s a great motivator. Lastly, I have a strong network of personal friends and those within the basketball community I consider to be my extended family. They all have been an incredible support system and motivation for me personally and for our players and teams throughout the years.”

Tags: Fox Chapel