Coaches association releases final WPIAL boys volleyball rankings
Monday, May 17, 2021 | 9:38 AM
The WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA playoff brackets will be revealed Monday at noon on Trib HSSN.
In advance of that announcement, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its final rankings for the 2021 season.
North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Seton LaSalle (Class AA) hold on to the top spot in their respective polls.
Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association
WPIAL Top 10 Rankings
Last week’s rankings in parentheses
Class AAA
1. North Allegheny (1)
2. Seneca Valley (2)
3. Penn-Trafford (3)
4. Peters Township (6)
5. Hempfield (4)
6. Butler (7)
7. Fox Chapel (5)
8. Norwin (8)
9. Latrobe (10)
10. Upper St. Clair (NR)
Class AAA Players of the Week:
Franklin Newill, senior, outside hitter, Latrobe
Carson Stein, senior, libero, Butler
Michael Tarasi Senior RS Fox Chapel
Caleb Eynon, junior, libero, Peters Township
Class AA
1. Seton LaSalle (1)
2. North Catholic (2)
3. Ambridge (3)
4. Hopewell (4)
5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5)
6. Deer Lakes (6)
7. Trinity (9)
8. Mars (7)
9. Thomas Jefferson (8)
10. Montour (10)
Class AA Players of the Week:
Michael Dunn, senior, middle hitter, Trinity
Logan Kuntz, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle
Colin Wiegand, junior, outside hitter, OLSH
