Coaches association releases final WPIAL boys volleyball rankings

By:

Monday, May 17, 2021 | 9:38 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford sophomore Daniel Tarabrella practices his sets prior to facing Penn Hills in a boys volleyball match April 12, 2021, at Penn-Trafford.

The WPIAL Class AAA and Class AA playoff brackets will be revealed Monday at noon on Trib HSSN.

In advance of that announcement, the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its final rankings for the 2021 season.

North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Seton LaSalle (Class AA) hold on to the top spot in their respective polls.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top 10 Rankings

Last week’s rankings in parentheses

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny (1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Penn-Trafford (3)

4. Peters Township (6)

5. Hempfield (4)

6. Butler (7)

7. Fox Chapel (5)

8. Norwin (8)

9. Latrobe (10)

10. Upper St. Clair (NR)

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Franklin Newill, senior, outside hitter, Latrobe

Carson Stein, senior, libero, Butler

Michael Tarasi Senior RS Fox Chapel

Caleb Eynon, junior, libero, Peters Township

Class AA

1. Seton LaSalle (1)

2. North Catholic (2)

3. Ambridge (3)

4. Hopewell (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5)

6. Deer Lakes (6)

7. Trinity (9)

8. Mars (7)

9. Thomas Jefferson (8)

10. Montour (10)

Class AA Players of the Week:

Michael Dunn, senior, middle hitter, Trinity

Logan Kuntz, senior, outside hitter, Seton LaSalle

Colin Wiegand, junior, outside hitter, OLSH

