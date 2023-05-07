College coaches sing praises of Penn Hills junior lineman Kelsey Hundley

By:

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Being on stage doesn’t change much for Kelsey Hundley. The Penn Hills junior feels about as comfortable there as he does in football pads.

After getting wrapped up in sports, Hundley had stepped away from the performing arts for a few years. He was convinced to get back into them this year when he played Eddie in the Penn Hills’ musical production of “Mamma Mia.”

“I’ve never been scared to do anything new,” Hundley said. “It’s never been a problem for me. I really never struggled with anything new. It’s different, but never scared.”

The 6-foot-4, 250 pound junior has demonstrated his willingness to do whatever activity he can find time for in his schedule. In addition to playing football — Hundley is being recruited by New Hampshire and Fordham to play on the defensive line — he also plays on the basketball and volleyball teams in addition to wrestling.

Hundley picked up wrestling this year and previously started playing volleyball as a freshman in high school.

“I was bored in the spring and didn’t like track,” Hundley said. “There’s an anime show about volleyball I like, so I thought I’d give volleyball a try.”

Penn Hills football coach Charles Morris, who was hired by the school to lead the program last year, has been impressed with what he’s seen from Hundley’s work ethic and personality.

“He’s very respectable and quiet with adults and coaches,” Morris said. “Where he shows personality and his character is with his peers.”

One thing that stuck out to Morris is what he’s observed in the spring. On Morris’ way into the school, he saw Hundley running around the gym before volleyball.

“He was doing conditioning before volleyball and then came down to the gym and did a quick lift with the football team and went back to volleyball,” Morris said. “It’s a testament to his character and goals that he set and he wants to be the best he can be.”

Hundley was happy to be performing again. He said that he had previously done some sketches at a camp before when he was younger.

Hundley enjoys the contrast of being in both environments.

“Sports, you really don’t pay too much attention to the crowd,” Hundley said. “You are in the zone and stuff. With musicals, your whole objective is to please the crowd. When people laugh, you pause and take a break because you want everything to look better. With sports, you do things to win.”

Morris enjoys watching Hundley take on new challenges.

“He’s comfortable in his own skin,” Morris said. “He doesn’t care what people say or think. He goes after what he likes. He’s willing to try new things and goes out there and tries to master it. That’s his mindset and his work ethic.”

Tags: Penn Hills