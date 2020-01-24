College floor, atmosphere attract teams for ‘Shootout at Seton Hill’

Friday, January 24, 2020 | 4:30 PM

Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco spins around in the corner of the court while keeping an eye on Franklin Regional defenders Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Penn-Trafford Holiday Tournament at Penn-Trafford High School.

Each March for the past few years, when teams get their section schedules for the following WPIAL season, Allen Deep begins to plan out his list of high school basketball showcase events.

The event director with Hoops for a Cure often gets numerous requests from teams to play in the “Shootout at Seton Hill,” one of his largest day-long events.

But he only has room for 12 teams and six games.

This year’s Shootout is Sunday beginning at 12:30 p.m. The gym was not available Saturday because Seton Hill has a basketball doubleheader that day.

“They love playing at McKenna (Center), which has a unique and great collegiate atmosphere,” Deep said of the teams. “We usually like to include most teams from Westmoreland County.”

Deep said the help of several “loyal” sponsors, such as Dr. Greg Bisignani, the former Greensburg Central Catholic coach, helps his organization donate more funds to a charity of choice. This year, it is St. Jude Hospital.

The Geibel, Derry, Saltsburg and Valley boys are newcomers, while regular participants, including the Greensburg Central Catholic boys and girls, the Norwin, Hempfield and Serra Catholic girls, and Penn-Trafford and Penn Hills boys, all return.

The final, or “feature,” game of the day has the Jeannette boys taking on Penn-Trafford.

“Basketball programs throughout the WPIAL enjoy playing single shootout games at college venues,” Deep said, “which gives their players,coaches, students and parents an opportunity to visit and get the feel of a game at a college campus in the area.”

The Serra Catholic girls are No. 1 in WPIAL Class 2A, Norwin’s girls are No. 2 in 6A and the GCC girls are No. 5 in Class A.

On the boys’ side, Penn Hills is No. 1 in 5A, and Jeannette is No. 3 in 2A.

The full schedule is as follows: Serra Catholic vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (girls), 12:30 p.m.; Norwin vs. Hempfield (girls), 2 p.m.; Saltsburg vs. Geibel (boys), 3:30 p.m.; Derry vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (boys), 5 p.m.; Valley vs. Penn Hills (boys), 6:30 p.m.; Jeannette vs. Penn-Trafford (boys) 8 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Players to watch

Boys

Aidan Bushey, Sr., G, Derry

Enzo Fetsko, Sr., G, Geibel

Kyree Hairston-Mitchell, Sr., G/F, Penn Hills

Wes Kropp, Jr., G/F, Penn Hills

Zach Rocco, Sr., G, Penn-Trafford

Girls

Rayna Andrews, Sr., G, Serra Catholic

Olivia Gribble, Sr., G, Norwin

Sarah Liberatore, Sr., G, Hempfield

Gia Scala, Sr., G, Greensburg C.C.

Jayla Wehner, Sr., G, Norwin

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

Tags: Derry Area, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Jeannette, Norwin, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Saltsburg, Serra Catholic, Valley