College football preview capsule: Bethany at Saint Vincent

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 5:43 PM

NCAA Division III

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Bethany (1-8, 1-7) at Saint Vincent (4-5, 3-5 PAC)

1 p.m., Saturday, Chuck Noll Field, Unity

Series: Bethany leads, 12-5

Last meeting: March 26, 2021: Saint Vincent 35, Bethany 6

About Bethany: The Bison enter this week on a three-game losing skid and were handed a 31-7 loss by Waynesburg last week.

The Bison offense has struggled this season, as the team averages just 10.0 points and 233.0 yards per game.

Quarterback Dom Salinetro ranks fifth in the PAC with 1,633 passing yards, but the Bison have averaged just 23.3 rushing yards per game.

Head coach: Bill Garvey (30-50, eighth season).

About Saint Vincent: The Bearcats hope to snap a two-game losing streak and end the season on a high note, most recently losing 41-6 at PAC co-leader Westminster last week.

The Saint Vincent defense forced five Westminster turnovers, but, offensively, the Bearcats were hampered by injuries, as they committed six turnovers and were held to just 240 yards.

Billy Beck ran for 53 yards on 13 carries and scored his team’s lone touchdown, a 13-yard run up the middle in the final seconds of the first half.

Saint Vincent has won the past two meetings, including March. Saint Vincent earned its first win of the abbreviated 2021 spring season with a 35-6 triumph at Bethany.

Quarterback Brady Walker completed 15 of 20 passes for 140 yards, and Mike Stasko ran 16 times for 115 yards. Keith Kalp led the receiving corps with eight catches for 91 yards.

Jack Poling made a team-high nine tackles, and Cam Norris recorded 1.5 TFLs.

The Bearcats gained 374 yards of total offense, including 212 on the ground, while limiting Bethany to 253 total yards

Head coach: Aaron Smetanka (9-14, third season).

