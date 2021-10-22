College football preview capsule: Saint Vincent at Waynesburg, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 | 6:08 PM

NCAA Division III

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Saint Vincent (3-3, 2-3 PAC) vs. Waynesburg (1-5, 1-4 PAC)

1 p.m., Saturday, Wylie Stadium, Waynesburg

Series: Waynesburg leads, 20-15-34

Last meeting: April 17, 2021: Saint Vincent 56, Waynesburg 26

About Saint Vincent: The Bearcats look to snap a two-game losing streak and push their record back over .500 this week as they travel to Waynesburg.

Last week, the Bearcats dropped a 42-29 home decision to Grove City, as the Wolverines scored 20 unanswered fourth-quarter points to come back from a 24-14 deficit. Saint Vincent sophomore Molayo Irefin had a career-high 10 catches for 133 yards in the loss.

Also, Saint Vincent freshman linebacker Joanes Polynice recorded his second interception return for a touchdown in three weeks, with a 34-yard pick six in the second quarter. He is one of just two players in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with two defensive touchdowns this season, and Polynice is the first Bearcat to post a pair of interception return touchdowns in a season since Antoine Barber in 2008.

Coach: Aaron Smetanka (8-12, third season).

About Waynesburg: The Yellowjackets come into the week on a three-game losing skid, most recently falling 66-14 at Westminster.

The Titans scored 56 unanswered points over the second and third quarters, scoring two special teams touchdowns during the span. Through the first six games of the season, Waynesburg has given up an average of 45.3 points per game, second most in the PAC, and, offensively, their 14 touchdowns are third fewest in the conference. RB Justin Flack (Derry) has rushed for 438 yards and three touchdowns.

Waynesburg coach Chris Smithley graduated from Laurel Valley.

Coach: Chris Smithley (8-33, fifth season).

