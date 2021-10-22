College football preview capsule: Seton Hill at Clarion, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

By:

Friday, October 22, 2021 | 6:04 PM

NCAA Division II

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Seton Hill (3-4, 1-3 PSAC West) vs. Clarion (0-6, 0-3 PSAC West)

Noon, Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Clarion

Series: Clarion leads, 5-2.

Last meeting: Clarion 42, Seton Hill 16 (2019)

About Seton Hill: The Griffins dropped a 14-10 decision to Gannon at home.

Logan Wiland is the leading rusher in the PSAC, averaging 103.1 yards per game on the ground, and also has five rushing touchdowns this season.

Three of the top five tacklers in the PSAC are Griffins: Jaylen McDuffie (2nd, 10.0 tackles/game), Narrio Walks (4th, 9.1 tackles/game) and Jayden Emberton-Gaines (5th, 9.0 tackles/game). Damonte Pratt is tied for second in the PSAC with three interceptions.

The Griffins played in yet another close game. All but one of their seven contests have been decided by 11 points or fewer.

Seton Hill is last in the league in scoring offense, averaging 12.1 points per game.

Coach Daniel Day missed the past two games with covid-19.

Coach: Daniel Day (14-24, fifth season).

About Clarion: Clarion and Cal (Pa.) did not play last week because of a covid-19 issue, and the result as no contest

Clarion averages 19.7 points per game, but has significant defensive struggles allowing 50.5 points per game.

Nathan Roby (Hempfield) finished with 111 all-purpose yards against IUP.

Clarion has won three consecutive meetings with Seton Hill, including two of the last three staged at Memorial Stadium. Three of the last four games were decided by a single score, with the Golden Eagles winning 19-16 at Offutt Field in 2018

Coach: Chris Weibel (19-42, seventh season)

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .