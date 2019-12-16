Confidence, repertoire grow for Fox Chapel diver David Manelis

Monday, December 16, 2019 | 6:46 PM

David Manelis was in contention for gold at last year’s PIAA Class AAA boys diving championships at Bucknell University.

The Fox Chapel junior, competing at states for the second time in as many seasons after placing fourth at WPIALs, challenged for the title in all three rounds before finishing second to Emmaus junior Brendan McCourt.

“I was really proud of the way I performed at states,” said Manelis, one of six underclassmen in the 16-divers finals last year. “I dove my best. But this year, I am bringing harder dives, and I am feeling more confident.”

That confidence, he hopes, will help drive him to contend again for the top spots at both WPIALs and states. But, he said, he’s not getting ahead of himself.

“The goal is to train hard and get better every week,” Manelis said. “I am always seeing ways I can improve a dive and work on my overall list. I can’t worry about WPIALs or states yet. They’re still a couple of months away.”

Manelis got a chance to see where he stood against some of the other top divers from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Virginia at the West Chester Diving Fall Classic on Nov. 23-24 at West Chester University near Philadelphia.

Representing the Pitt Aquatic Club, Manelis competed in the 16-18 boys division in both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards and placed fifth in both.

“I felt really comfortable competing at that meet,” said Manelis, who has garnered attention from several Division I colleges. “It showed me how I had been progressing and where I stood against some of the other top divers in the state.”

His performance impressed first-year Fox Chapel coach Joey Ference, a former WPIAL and PIAA champion at Penn-Trafford and diver at Pitt who now also coaches with the Pitt Aquatic Club.

“He faced some really good competitors that he could see later on this year at states,” Ference said.

“He still has a lot to grow with. He’s still a younger diver and hasn’t hit his peak, yet. He continues to work so hard on improving his technique and executing bigger dives. I see a lot of improvement in his dives, and it’s only going to get better as the season goes along. I am pretty confident he will do what he needs to through the dual meets and be right there in contention for a WPIAL title and state title.”

Manelis said that while there was a sizeable amount of diving excellence that moved on from the WPIAL and state level because of graduation, including Fox Chapel’s three-time WPIAL Class AAA champion Jonah Cagley, he knows that his quest for championships will be far from easy.

One of the challenges this year will come from Foxes teammate Aiden Ireland, a junior who placed ninth at WPIALs last year.

On the heels of last March’s performance at states, Manelis went into the offseason hoping to build off the momentum with training and competition at USA Diving meets.

He made the move up to the 16-18 division and placed eighth in 1-meter and 14th in 3-meter competition at the Region 5 championships April 26-28 at Miami (Ohio) University.

Those finishes qualified Manelis for June’s Zone A championships, one step away from a return trip to nationals.

However, he suffered a broken bone in his left hand a week before the zone meet. Recovery kept him off a diving board for about four weeks.

“On one hand, it was a little disappointing because I wasn’t able to dive at other meets, but I also kind of enjoyed the time off,” Manelis said. “It was kind of a needed thing. I came back refocused.”

Ference said he appreciates that in addition to improving his own portfolio of dives, Manelis is there for his teammates, especially the younger and less experienced, with advice to help them improve.

“If he notices something about another diver, he often can take that and apply that to what he’s doing, too,” Ference said.

The Fox Chapel swimmers and divers are back in action Tuesday at Pine-Richland before wrapping up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule Thursday at home against Peters Township.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

