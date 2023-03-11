Conneaut bowler goes through WPIBL’s best to win girls regional title

Friday, March 10, 2023 | 5:57 PM

Western PA High School Bowling

Conneaut Area’s Victoria Medrick claimed a Western Regional girls singles bowling championship Friday at AMF Noble Manor Lanes, and she had to get through the WPIBL’s finest to get there.

Medrick, who qualified third, defeated Alyssa Balest of Penn-Trafford in the quarterfinals and Amelia Droste of Hempfield in the semifinals before knocking off top seed and reigning WPIBL champion Julia Cummings of Freeport in the finals, 198-136.

Cummings had a five-game series of 995 with a high game of 232 to lead qualifying. Droste was second with a 983 series and 211 high game. Medrick was the third seed with a 980 series and 204 high game. Deer Lakes’ Kaylee Lipp was fourth with a 972 series and 245 high game.

They were followed by defending regional champ Mareana Pilyih of Plum (949), Balest (920), Kiski Area’s Veronica Flanagan (915), Norwin’s Kali Siegel (911), Cranberry’s Aubrey Stewart (907), Apollo-Ridge’s Mia Ament (905), Burrell’s Leah McCandless (893) and Freeport’s Mackensie Livingston (874).

At regionals, the first round of the finals consists of two four-bowler matches. Livingston (177) and Balest (176) emerged from those matches.

In the quarterfinals, Livingston beat Lipp, 177-148, and Medrick topped Balest, 197-176. In the semifinals, Cummings ends Livingston’s run, 204-161, and Medrick beat Droste, 214-164.

The Western Regional team championships are scheduled for Saturday at AMF Noble Manor Lanes. The state championships are set for Match 17-18 in Erie.