Connellsville’s Luke Peperak headed to Pitt
Friday, May 22, 2020 | 6:40 PM
All-state forward Luke Peperak is taking his soccer talents to Pitt, where he hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps.
The senior from Connellsville will graduate with the most goals in his school’s history (87). He netted 33 as a senior.
His brother, Alex, played at Pitt from 2016-19 and made 20 starts in the midfield.
Peperak, who was part of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy’s record class of 39 Division I players, took part in the Elite Clubs National League Training Camp last summer in the Bahamas.
He also trained with the Riverhounds SC professional team as part of the organization’s Pathway Program for older RDA boys.
Blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at The University of Pittsburgh. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way. #H2P @Pitt_MSOC pic.twitter.com/jbWcNKxXEF— Luke Peperak (@LPeperak8) May 20, 2020
