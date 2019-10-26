Cornell dominates second half to put down OLSH

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 11:24 PM

Steve Nagler | For the Tribune-Review The Cornell and OLSH football teams prepare for their matchup Oct. 25, 2019, at Moon Stadium.

Cornell scored the final 20 points and forced five second-half turnovers Friday night to defeat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 22-14, and finish in a virtual tie atop the Big Seven Conference with Sto-Rox.

The Raiders (9-1, 6-1) were once again led by their senior quarterback Zaier Harrison, who rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another. Harrison also picked off two passes in the second half, the final one coming late in the game to secure the victory with the Chargers driving for a potential game-tying score.

OLSH (7-3, 5-2) got off to a quick start, scoring just 1 minute, 34 seconds into the game. The Chargers went 60 yards and needed just four plays on their opening possession to take the 7-0 lead when Jaymar Pearson found Eric Olexa in the end zone. Pearson ran the ball three times for 45 yards on the drive, including a 38-yard run on the first offensive play from scrimmage.

The defense got Cornell on the board with 5:36 left in the first quarter. Freshman Ameer Hibbler sacked Pearson in the end zone to cut the lead to 7-2.

Following the free kick and a good return, Cornell took over its next possession on the OLSH 36-yard line but Harrison threw an interception on the first play of the drive. It was an acrobatic catch by freshman Neimiah Azeem that gave the ball back to the Chargers.

Less than four minutes later, OLSH increased its lead to 14-2 when senior running back Brock Saftner scored from 25 yards out.

OLSH had a chance to extend its lead late in the first half on a first-and-goal at the Raiders’ 10-yard line. But Cornell’s defense stiffened and got a turnover on downs with 5:18 left in the first half.

Cornell then drove the length of the field and scored on a 1-yard Harrison QB sneak and, after the 2-point try was incomplete, the lead was cut to 14-8 with only 18 seconds left in the half.

The big play on the 94-yard scoring drive right before half was a 23-yard pass on fourth-and-21. Harrison found Isaiah Langston between two defenders and connected on the pivotal throw down to the 1-yard line.

OLSH coach Dan Bradley underscored the importance of that play.

“For them to get that touchdown late in the first half where they converted the fourth-and-21, that really turned the game around for them,” he said. “Turnovers hurt us in the second half, but their late touchdown gave them a lot of momentum.”

Cornell kept the momentum going into the second half with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

The Raiders took their first lead of the game with 7:22 left in the third on a 16-yard pass from Harrison to Kaden Divito. With the Blaine Sams extra point, it was 15-14.

Of the five second-half turnovers by OLSH, the most crucial to their demise happened with 1:53 to go in the third quarter. With the ball on their own 21 and the Chargers’ Pearson in the shotgun, the snap went over his head and was recovered by the Raiders at OLSH’s 4-yard line.

Two plays later, Harrison scored his second rushing touchdown of the game as he scampered in from 11 yards out to complete the scoring and give Cornell a 22-14 lead.

“The message at the half was not to blink,” Cornell coach Ed Dawson said. “We’ve been through tons of adversity. These seniors have been through it for four years. They’re very calm under adversity to the point where they’re telling me to relax.”

With 4:25 left in the game, Cornell went for it on fourth-and-3 from the OLSH 42-yard line, but Harrison’s pass was batted down on a great play by OLSH’s Bobby Brazell.

After a couple of big offensive plays, the Chargers advanced to the Cornell 25-yard line, but OLSH’s chances came to an end when Pearson threw his third interception of the half — a spectacularly athletic play by Harrison to seal the win.

Because of Cornell’s 28-25 home loss to Sto-Rox back on Aug. 30 in Week 1, Cornell finishes in second place in the conference. The Raiders will host a first-round playoff game because of Clairton’s win over Jeannette.

OLSH finishes with one of Class A’s wild-card berths along with Greensburg Central Catholic.

