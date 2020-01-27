Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones commits to Colgate
Monday, January 27, 2020
Mt. Lebanon senior Evan Jones, an all-conference running back, announced his commitment Sunday to Colgate.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior led the Blue Devils with 17 touchdowns while playing various positions last fall including quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker. Jones led the team in both carries and receptions.
Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Colgate University #GoGate @CoachDanHunt pic.twitter.com/QDzs5LJR5Z
— Evan Jones (@Evanjones04) January 26, 2020
