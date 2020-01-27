Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones commits to Colgate

By:
Monday, January 27, 2020 | 1:50 AM

Mt. Lebanon senior Evan Jones, an all-conference running back, announced his commitment Sunday to Colgate.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior led the Blue Devils with 17 touchdowns while playing various positions last fall including quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker. Jones led the team in both carries and receptions.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags:

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me