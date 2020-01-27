Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones commits to Colgate

By:

Monday, January 27, 2020 | 1:50 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Evan Jones eludes North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in McCandless.

Mt. Lebanon senior Evan Jones, an all-conference running back, announced his commitment Sunday to Colgate.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior led the Blue Devils with 17 touchdowns while playing various positions last fall including quarterback, wide receiver and linebacker. Jones led the team in both carries and receptions.