Cornell sends Leechburg home from WPIAL quarterfinals

By:

Friday, November 12, 2021 | 10:32 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Raequan Troutman breaks in to open field as Leechburg defense attempts to defend during the first half of the single A quarterfinal game at North Alleghenyճ Newman Stadium Friday. Nov 12, 2021. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Eli Rich drives for yardage after a reception during the first half of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Eli Rich pulls in a pass as Cornell’s defense attempts to break up the play during the first half of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Leechburg quarterback Thomas Burke is wrapped up by Cornell defenders during the first half of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Cornell’s Shamar Wilson breaks up a pass in tended for Leechburg’s Logan Kline in the end zone during the first half of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Cornell’s Timothy Henderson breaks the tackle attempt of Leechburg’s Bryan Lovelace during the first half of their WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium. Previous Next

After winning just one game a year ago, Cornell has won two playoff games in one season for the first time to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary season.

The Raiders moved to the Class A semifinals with a 46-18 victory over Leechburg at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium. Cornell (9-2) will play Bishop Canevin on Friday at a site and time to be determined.

As for Leechburg, the loss ended a storybook season at 9-3. The Blue Devils had their first winning season in 30 years, their first playoff appearance in 33 years and their first playoff win in 43 years.

Senior running back Raequan Troutman had 15 carries for 255 yards and two touchdowns as Cornell’s speed and the ability to turn the corners proved to be the difference.

“We didn’t play very well, and we have some things to fix,” Cornell coach Ed Dawson said. “We appreciate the opportunity to try and be better. That’s all we want to do. But hats off to Leechburg, second-highest-scoring team in the WPIAL. We’ve got to mend our bodies and get ready to go next week.”

Leechburg was led by quarterback Thomas Burke III, who had 17 completions for 269 yards.

“We gave up too many big plays and we had some misplays of our own early tonight, which might have changed the outcome a little bit,” Leechburg coach Randy Walters said. “I’m proud of them. We fell behind, and they kept playing.”

Cornell wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. On the first play from scrimmage, Troutman found running room around right end and raced 47 yards to the Leechburg 18. Timothy Henderson scored three plays later to make it 6-0.

Leechburg answered with a drive to the Raiders 5 but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Jake Schuffert.

Logan Kline picked off a pass by Sincere Kimbrough, and the Blue Devils drove until Braylan Lovelace fumbled just before reaching the goal line and Kimbrough recovered for a touchback.

Cornell scored 10 plays later on Troutman’s 28-yard run. On the next Raiders possession, Henderson’s 39-yard run capped a 75-yard drive in just seven plays.

“We talked after the season about the hard times we had last year,” Troutman said. “We just had that knack to come out and dominate this year.”

Following a punt return to the Blue Devils 16, E.J. Dawson scored five plays later to make it 25-3 Cornell with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third period.

Leechburg scored two minutes later on a 49-yard pass play from Burke to Kline to make it 25-10. But on the ensuing kickoff, Henderson got loose for a 77-yard scoring return.

Trailing by 21, Burke had to pass on nearly every down. Linebacker Jerome Brown picked off a pass at the Leechburg 8, and the Blue Devils were suddenly behind 38-10.

“We’re prepared to play, and we take what you give us,” coach Dawson said. “The best thing after last year was gaining the patience that we did.”

A 23-yard pass to Lovelace and a 42-yard run by Troutman concluded the scoring.

“We’ve come a long way. I don’t want this to be a one-year wonder,” Walters said. “We’ve got to keep working our tails off and build the program.”

Burke finished with 2,213 passing yards, one of the best marks in Alle-Kiski Valley history.

Kline caught four passes for 101 yards. Lovelace was limited to 27 yards, giving him 1,506 rushing on the season.

It was the first meeting between the two schools.

Leechburg is 5-4 all-time in WPIAL playoff games, and Cornell is 3-9.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

