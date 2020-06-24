Coronavirus foam insert robs Derry golfer of ace at Isaly’s junior tournament

By:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 7:20 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry sophomore-to-be Hunter Jurica placed third in the 13-15 age group at an Isaly’s Tri-State PGA event Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Norwin Sam Cerilli putts for par on No. 18 in the Isaly’s Tri-State PGA event Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Alex Turowski won the Isaly’s Tri-State PGA event at Glengarry Golf Links with an even-par 70 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Previous Next

Hunter Jurica got robbed on Wednesday by one of the new golf regulations put in place because of the coronavirus.

The foam insert placed in cups at golf courses denied Jurica his first hole-in-one.

Jurica was playing in the Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour event at Glengarry Golf Links in Unity when his tee shot hit the green and rolled into and hopped out of the cup.

“I knew I hit a really nice tee shot and let it run out because the ground was hard, but I didn’t see it go in,” Jurica said. “My dad was down by the green and saw it go in and then popped back out because of the foam.

“That would have been my first hole-in-one. It would have been nice in the tournament. At least I made a birdie.”

Jurica, 15, will be a sophomore this fall at Derry Area. He’s hoping to play in numerous Isaly’s tournament to prepare him for the season.

He shot a 7-over 77 to place third in the 15-16 age group. Pittsburgh’s Connor Walker won the age division by shooting a 4-over 74 and Cheswick’s Max Johnson was second with a 6-over 76.

Cranberry Township’s Nolan Nicklas tied Jurica for third place. Pine-Richland’s Toby Kitay and Murrysville’s Nolan Shilling tied for fifth with a 79.

Jurica began his round on No. 10, and he hit a shed with his drive and made double.

“I thought it was going to be a bad day, but I rallied with three birdies,” Jurica said. “I turned it around on my second nine.”

He plans on using the summer to improve his game.

“I want to play tournaments and have some fun,” Jurica said. “I also want to get people looking at me and show what I can do. Hopefully it will get me into college.”

Right now he’s focused on the Isaly’s Tour.

“If I improve, I’ll get into some bigger tournaments,” Jurica said. “Right now, I want to improve my confidence.”

It was also a great day for the Turowski brothers from Penn-Trafford.

Alex Turowski took medalist honors for the 16-18 age group by shooting an even-par 70. Nick Turowski won the 13-15 division by shooting a 1-over 71.

McDonald’s Matt Lacek placed second with a 3-over 73 and Norwin’s Salvatore Cerilli and Murrysville’s Michael Wareham tied for third at 6-over 76.

Alex Turowski, who will play at South Hills Country Club on Thursday and in the state tournament in Hershey on Monday and Tuesday, said he was pleased with his overall game.

“I didn’t putt as well as I should have,” Alex Turowski said. “I want to play a lot of golf this summer. I want to be able to handle the pressure so I’m ready to compete this fall in big high school tournaments.”

The 16-18 girls winner was Pittsburgh’s Tara Loughran, who shot a 9-over 79. Mt. Pleasant’s Claire Konieczny was the 11-15 division winner with an 88.

Tri-State PGA Junior Isaly’s Tour

Glengarry Golf Links, par 70

Boys 17-18

1. Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford 70

2. Matt Lacek, McDonald 73

T3. Salvatore Cerilli, Norwin 76

T3. Michael Wareham, Murrysville 76

5. Jimmy Stoltenberg, Cranberry Township 78

T6. Joey Hudson, Ellwood City 79

T6. Nathan Schachner, Coraopolis 79

T6. Tim Pisula, Stahlstown 79

T9. Trevor Botta, Seven Fields 79

T9. Jake Caldwell, Belle Vernon 79

Boys 15-16

1. Connor Walker, Piitsburgh 74

2. Max Johnson, Cheswick 76

T3. Hunter Jurica, Derry 77

T3. Nolan Nicklas, Cranberry Township 77

T5. Nolan Shilling, Murrysville 79

T5. Toby Kitay, Pine-Richland 79

T5. Ben Thomas, Greensburg 79

Boys 11-14

1. Nick Turowski, Penn-Trafford 71

2. Wes Lorish, Pittsburgh 75

3. Connor McKenzie, Pittsburgh 76

4. Zach Ross, Moon Township 78

5. Brendan Kern, Venetia 80

Girls 16-18

1. Tara Loughran, Pittsburgh 79

2. Grace Thomas, Johnstown 85

3. Hailee Liptak, Darlington 86

T4. Erin Drahnak, Glenshaw 87

T4. Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg 87

Girls 11-15

1. Claire Konieczny, Mt. Pleasant 88

2. Crosby Denis, Duncansville 91

3. Zoey Stern, Greenville 93

4. Briannon Miller, Avonmore 94

5. Sophia Maestra, Mars 95

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland