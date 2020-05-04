Could coach Jeff Ackermann turn around another basketball program in Baldwin?

By:

Monday, May 4, 2020 | 1:30 AM

Tribune-Review Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann hands out gold medals to his players after the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship at Petersen Events Center on March 4, 2017.

Baldwin’s boys basketball team hasn’t won a WPIAL playoff game since 2003. The Highlanders reached the postseason only four times in the 17 years since, with four first-round losses.

There’s clearly room for improvement.

This past winter they went winless in the section, a year after finishing 1-9.

However, Baldwin is expected to hire a coach who has a track record for quick turnarounds. According to sources, Jeff Ackermann has resigned as Pine-Richland’s coach after six seasons and accepted the job at Baldwin. The hire won’t be official until the school board votes Wednesday night.

The move takes the Brentwood native back to the South Hills.

Ackermann’s 19-year resume shows an ability to turn stagnant programs into WPIAL contenders rather quickly. It’s impossible to predict whether that success can be repeated at Baldwin, but both Moon and Pine-Richland won WPIAL titles within his first three seasons.

Ackermann owns five WPIAL titles and one state title.

This arguably would be his biggest challenge yet. Baldwin reached the WPIAL finals only once in school history, as the Class 4A runner-up in 1985.

When Moon hired Ackermann in 2001, the Tigers also owned a lackluster basketball tradition, no WPIAL titles and were struggling. They’d gone 6-30 in the section combined over the three previous seasons with overall records of 5-16, 5-17 and 8-15.

In Ackermann’s first season – 2001-02 – Moon went 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the section, a record that improved to 17-7 and 11-3 in his second season.

In Year 3, Moon won WPIAL and PIAA titles — the first of three consecutive WPIAL titles for Ackermann’s teams (2004-06).

A decade later, he saw similar results at Pine-Richland.

When Pine hired Ackermann in 2014, the Rams owned no WPIAL titles, hadn’t won a playoff game in seven years and went 64-86 in that seven-year span. In Ackermann’s first season, the Rams went 17-6 and reached the WPIAL playoffs.

In Years 2 and 3, Pine-Richland won WPIAL titles and was the WPIAL runner-up in Year 4.

Ackermann would be Baldwin’s fourth coach since 2002, when Kyle DeGregorio guided the Highlanders to their most-recent playoff victory. DeGregorio coached the team for nine seasons (2002-11), followed by Joe Urmann for seven (2011-18) and Eugene Wilson (2018-20).

Baldwin went 14-29 under Wilson with a 1-19 section record.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Pine-Richland