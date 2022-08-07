Countdown to kickoff 2022: Scrimmage schedule set

By:

Saturday, August 6, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon coach Bob Palko watches a Blue Devils’ preseason practice last year.

Monday marks the start of the mandatory heat acclimation week for high school football teams across the state.

Training camp officially begins for all 127 WPIAL, City League and independent teams the week of Aug. 15. That week concludes with a scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The second week of camp concludes with most teams playing a Week Zero game on Friday, Aug. 26 or Saturday, Aug. 27, while a few schools will play a second scrimmage.

Here is a rundown of the scrimmages scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20.

Penn Hills at North Allegheny, 9:30 a.m.

Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

Seneca Valley at Cathedral Prep, 11 a.m.

Central Catholic at McKeesport, 9 a.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 10 a.m.

Fox Chapel at Hempfield, 10 a.m.

South Fayette at Woodland Hills, 10 a.m.

Plum at North Hills, 10 a.m.

Penn-Trafford at Trinity, 9 a.m.

Moon at Central Valley, 10 a.m.

Montour at Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 10 a.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 10 a.m.

Gateway at Belle Vernon, 10 a.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 10 a.m.

Highlands at Shaler, 10 a.m.

Baldwin at Erie, 10 a.m.

McDowell at Bethel Park, 11:30 a.m.

Connellsville at Kiski Area, 10 a.m.

Brashear at West Mifflin, 10 a.m.

Allderdice at Thomas Jefferson, 10 a.m.

New Castle at Sharon, 10 a.m.

Aliquippa at Hickory, 11 a.m.

University (WV) at Laurel Highlands, 10 a.m.

Mars at Elizabeth Forward, 10 a.m.

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 10 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Indiana, 10 a.m.

Steel Valley at Blackhawk, 10 a.m.

Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 10 a.m.

Sto-Rox at Quaker Valley, 10 a.m.

New Brighton at Ambridge, 10 a.m.

Burrell at East Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 10 a.m.

Knoch at Keystone Oaks, 10 a.m.

Avonworth at McGuffey, 10 a.m.

Western Beaver at Deer Lakes, 10 a.m.

Slippery Rock at Freeport, 10 a.m.

Westinghouse at Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.

Tri-Scrimmage: California vs. Brentwood vs. Southmoreland at Southmoreland, 10 a.m.

Frazier at South Allegheny, 10 a.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 10 a.m.

Summit Academy at Seton LaSalle, 10 a.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Park, 10 a.m.

Apollo-Ridge at South Side, 10 a.m.

Rochester at Beaver, 10 a.m.

Yough at Burgettstown, 10 a.m.

Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 10 a.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 10 a.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Cornell, 10 a.m.

Tri-Scrimmage: Avella vs. Riverview vs. Charleroi at Charleroi, 10 a.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 10 a.m.

Neshannock at Lakeview, 11 a.m.

Brooke (WV) at Washington, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy at Clairton, 10 a.m.

Northgate at Leechburg, 10 a.m.

Springdale at Chartiers-Houston, 10 a.m.

Bentworth at Carlynton, 10 a.m.

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 10 a.m.

Union at Kennedy Catholic, 10 a.m.

Butler at Armstrong, 10 a.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Albert Gallatin, 10 a.m.

Uniontown at Monessen, 10 a.m.

Carmichaels at Brownsville, 10 a.m.

Carrick at Imani Christian, 10 a.m.