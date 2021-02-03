Covid-19 case halts Serra Catholic basketball games, practices

By:

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Steven Adams | Tribune-Review

A newly positive covid-19 case has prompted Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport to halt its boys junior varsity and varsity basketball seasons, diocesan officials said Wednesday.

All games and practices have been canceled until at least Saturday, Feb. 13 because school officials learned that “someone associated with the team” tested positive for the coronavirus disease, according to a statement issued by the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Officials did not elaborate on whether the person infected was a student, staff member or someone else who works with the teams.

Students on the basketball teams will switch to all-virtual learning for the next two weeks.

“We took immediate and decisive action to quarantine members of the boys basketball program after learning about the positive covid-19 test result,” Serra Catholic Principal Tim Chirdon said in a statement. “Serra Catholic will continue to do everything in its power to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire school community.”

Last week, all games and practices were canceled for the boys varsity basketball A-team at Blessed Trinity Academy in Hampton after someone affiliated with the team tested positive. They were set to resume playing as soon as this weekend.

“We appreciate that this individual was abundantly cautious, stayed home and immediately communicated with us, enabling us to avoid quarantining a larger group,” Blessed Trinity Academy Principal Moira Regan Edmiston said in a statement. “We look forward to our A-team returning in a week to continue playing.”

Families of the student-athletes who may have been exposed to the virus have been notified and will continue to receive updates, according to the diocese.

Diocesan officials say that all school buildings continue to be regularly cleaned and sanitized, in line with guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Students and staff continue to follow all local, state and federal directives, including wearing face coverings and social distancing.