Culture, energy drew Union’s Aaron Gunn to Louisville

Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 1:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Aaron Gunn - Trib HSSN preseason Kennywood Top 25 football team

One of Pennsylvania’s top offensive linemen has decided where he’ll play college football.

After receiving football scholarship offers from Division I schools like Michigan State, West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati and Kentucky, Union junior lineman Aaron Gunn made a verbal commitment to Louisville on Tuesday via his Twitter account.

The Cardinals first came into play for Gunn on Oct. 6. Since then, the 6-foot-3, 308-pound lineman said they were at the front of the list. After making several trips to campus in Louisville, Gunn decided it was time to make it official.

“I’ve been down there a lot, and they showed a lot of interest in me and I appreciated that,” Gunn said. “Whenever I got down there you could tell what their culture was about. There’s a newfound energy that they had and they are just trying to win. I just wanted to be a part of that.”

Gunn, a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, started gaining interest from colleges as a sophomore. He had the size and intangibles college coaches look for.

He was offered by Slippery Rock and then started to see interest from larger schools. Kentucky offered in the summer of 2018 and then West Virginia offered this past summer before Michigan State and Western Michigan got into the mix. Gunn felt comfortable making a decision this week.

“It’s relieving, there’s a lot of pressure off me now,” Gunn said. “I don’t have to worry about impressing schools and keeping in contact with coaches. It’s just fun now. You dream of times like this as a kid. Now, I get to say I’m a future Louisville Cardinal.”

With a few FBS schools after him, Gunn narrowed down his decision to Louisville and West Virginia, but ultimately, the future Cardinal thought his final decision was an easy one.

“Once I made up my mind that I wanted to be a part of Louisville and considered the relationship that I had built with the coaches, it was pretty easy,” Gunn said.

Gunn will still have one more season to shore up his talents at Union, where the Scotties went 3-7 this past season. With Gunn’s size, he naturally attracted attention from college coaches.