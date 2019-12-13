Curtain goes up on WPIAL boys basketball section play Friday

By:

Friday, December 13, 2019 | 12:05 AM

For the last several years, one of the better rivalries in WPIAL boys basketball has been going toe-to-toe in Section 3-2A with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Sewickley Academy.

There might be a new sheriff in town, however, this season.

On opening night of section play on Friday, Shenango hosts defending WPIAL champion OLSH.

The Wildcats are primed to make a move with the return of senior guard Colin McQuiston, who averaged over 20 points per game, and junior guard Reis Watkins.

The Chargers swept both games in the regular season and ended the Wildcats’ season in the WPIAL quarterfinals with an 85-54 victory.

OLSH also has two top returning guards in junior Dante Spadafora and sophomore Jake DiMichele.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart is a perfect 3-0 heading into section play while Shenango is 3-1.

Early section showdown

There are 44 WPIAL boys basketball section openers slated for Friday with an early season showdown set for the league’s smallest classification.

A year ago, three teams from Section 1 — Cornell, Nazareth Prep and Vincentian Academy — reached the WPIAL Class A semifinals along with Section 2 champion Monessen. Those same four teams did battle again in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Nazareth Prep won the WPIAL championship while Vincentian Academy reached the PIAA state title game.

The first of the six head-to-head matchups between the three Section 1 foes takes place Friday when Cornell hosts Nazareth Prep.

The defending champion Panthers are 3-1 overall this season while the host Raiders check in at 2-1.

You can listen to the game Friday on Trib HSSN.

Hitting the road

Two district boys teams and three girls squad have hit the road for some holiday fun this weekend.

The Montour boys and both the boys and girls team from Lincoln Park are in the sunshine state to take part in the Florida Elks Tournament at Umatilla, Fla. beginning on Friday.

Meanwhile, both the Bethel Park and Trinity girls basketball teams tip off in the She Got Game Classic in Springfield, Va.

Norwin, Penn Hills and North Catholic will head to Virginia this weekend for games Saturday and Sunday.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Cornell, Lincoln Park, Montour, Nazareth Prep, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango, Trinity