Cuthbert, who guided P-T girls to WPIAL title, named girls soccer coach at Greensburg C.C.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 4:33 PM

Championship-winning coach Derek Cuthbert has returned to lead another Westmoreland County school’s soccer team.

Cuthbert, who guided the Penn-Trafford girls to a WPIAL Class 3A title in 2003 when he was the district coach of the year, was named the girls coach at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Cuthbert, who hails from Scotland and teaches global studies at Penn-Trafford — he has worn a kilt to class — has coached at the middle school and high school levels, as well as with club and training programs.

Penn-Trafford finished 20-1-1 in ‘03.

The new coach replaces Kara Batey, who resigned at GCC after one season. Batey is returning to her former assistant’s position with the Penn-Trafford girls.

GCC finished 15-5 last season and reached the WPIAL and PIAA Class A semifinals.

Cuthbert will be the school’s fourth head coach in four years.

