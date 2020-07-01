Chartiers Valley hoops star Aislin Malcolm adds Penn State offer

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 7:09 PM

Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm (24) celebrates with Megan McConnell next to Moon’s Brianna Toal during their game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

Fast-rising basketball talent Aislin Malcolm welcomed another scholarship offer Wednesday as Penn State came calling.

Malcolm, a 5-foot-10 guard and two-time WPIAL champion who has not lost a game in her high school career at Chartiers Valley, adds the Nittany Lions to an expanding list of offers. She has others from Duke, West Virginia, Pitt, Kent State, Princeton, Columbia, Lafayette, George Washington, Penn and Colgate.

Malcolm, a first-team all-state player and one of the top returning players in the WPIAL Class of 2022, helped the Colts finish 30-0 in 2018-19.

They were 27-0 this season when they reached the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals before the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus scare.

The incoming junior was averaging 16.7 points.

Beyond excited to receive an offer from Penn State University ⁦@PennStateWBB⁩ pic.twitter.com/1sBYdNZjZ0 — Aislin Malcolm (@AislinMalcolm) July 1, 2020

