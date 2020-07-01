Chartiers Valley hoops star Aislin Malcolm adds Penn State offer

By:
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 | 7:09 PM

Fast-rising basketball talent Aislin Malcolm welcomed another scholarship offer Wednesday as Penn State came calling.

Malcolm, a 5-foot-10 guard and two-time WPIAL champion who has not lost a game in her high school career at Chartiers Valley, adds the Nittany Lions to an expanding list of offers. She has others from Duke, West Virginia, Pitt, Kent State, Princeton, Columbia, Lafayette, George Washington, Penn and Colgate.

Malcolm, a first-team all-state player and one of the top returning players in the WPIAL Class of 2022, helped the Colts finish 30-0 in 2018-19.

They were 27-0 this season when they reached the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals before the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus scare.

The incoming junior was averaging 16.7 points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Basketball

Mt. Pleasant hires T.J. Kravits as new boys basketball coach
Trib HSSN girls athlete of the year: Morningstar shines bright for champion North Allegheny
Valley News Dispatch boys athlete of the year: Highlands’ Crise savored super senior seasons
Westmoreland County boys athlete of the year: GCC’s Nate Ward showed will to win in 4 sports
Rebel Yell Podcast: Best of the Century salute to Spencer Lee and Maura Huwalt

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me