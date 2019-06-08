Czerwien was a man of all seasons for Brentwood

By: Ray Fisher

Saturday, June 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM

Brentwood's Nick Czerwien earned second-team all-conference honors on the offensive line as a senior. Brentwood senior Nick Czerwien is the 2019 recepient of the Mark Reider Award.

Add Nick Czerwien to the distinguished list of names of Mark Reider Award winners at Brentwood.

It’s a storied list, for sure.

Recent recipients include Evan Vickless (2018), Dorian Bowie (2017), Patrick Carr (2016), Connor McWilliams (2015), Justin Vickless (2014), Jason Pilarski (2013), Josh Mackin (2012), Cory Bauer (2011) and David Sexauer (2010).

Czerwien, 18, was named May 28 as the recipient of this year’s award at the 63rd annual Brentwood High Athletic Boosters all-sports banquet.

The award, established in 1967, is presented annually to the top male senior athlete at Brentwood.

The corresponding honor for girls, the Brentwood Booster Award, was presented to Abby Wolf at the banquet.

“Having the honor of being named the winner of the Mark Reider Award is truly a blessing,” Czerwien said. “Looking back on my freshman year after reading Mark’s story, I can say winning this award is a dream come true. Mark seemed to be the guy everyone should strive to be.”

Czerwien competed in football and track and field for four years. He was a three-year letterman in football and a four-year letterman in track and field.

“I have had an amazing time at Brentwood,” Czerwien said. “The friendships I have made with my former teammates over the past four years will remain unforgettable. From my freshman year to my senior year, my teammates have always been there for me. If it wasn’t for them, I truly don’t think I would have succeeded the way I have during my time here.

“As for the coaches, I want to thank them in every way. For the times they have looked upon me to step up and make a big play, to being a role model for the underclassmen and be a leader the team needs. Those moments helped me to mature and become a better man. There were times where they could be pretty hard on me, but I’m glad to say they were because it made me want to be the best player I could possibly become.”

Czerwien, who began playing football in sixth grade as a member of the Brentwood Dukes youth program, has played several positions in his varsity career, including linebacker, defensive end, center and guard.

As a senior captain, Czerwien was a 5-foot-8, 190-pound center on offense. He manned a linebacker position on defense. He was named second-team all-conference as an offensive lineman last season.

In track and field, Czerwien was a WPIAL finalist three times and a state qualifier twice.

Brentwood track and field coach Mike Cramer applauded the efforts and work ethic displayed by Czerwien, who developed into an outstanding leader during his varsity career.

“Nick was with the track and field program for six years, starting in seventh grade,” Cramer said. “He has come a long way in that time. He has turned in to a very coachable, committed member of our (2019) team, which only had two seniors. He was willing to run any event we asked him to. He ran the 400, 200, 100, both sprint relays, and he even threw for us. I think the longer he was around track and saw the benefits, and the success that some of the other, older football players were having, it motivated him to improve.

“Athletes like Pat Carr and Dorian Bowie were great football players, and they also had success on the track. Nick always practiced hard and set a good example for some of our younger athletes. He was a leader on a team that saw 10 WPIAL finalists, nine WPIAL medalists, one WPIAL champion, eight PIAA finalists, one PIAA medalist and two new school records set. He was and had been a linchpin on our 4-by-100 relay team the last two years.”

The Spartans’ 400-meter relayers placed eighth this year at the WPIAL meet and just missed going to states.

“Nick was very reliable and very consistent,” Cramer said. “He rarely, if ever, missed a practice and battled through a few nagging injuries along the way.”

Czerwien has a 3.2 GPA and was a four-year member of the Garden Club. He plans to attend Westminster, where he will continue his football and track careers.

“As college is a big adjustment to me, I have not yet decided my major,” he said. “Hopefully, I plan to follow in a business or sports medicine path.

“I hope to continue my track and field career, as well.”

Czerwien is working out this summer in preparation for college football. He reports Aug. 14 and will play outside linebacker.

“My time at Brentwood has been truly wonderful, and I will miss it,” Czerwien said. “I believe it has prepared me for the next big step in my life, and I am thankful for everyone who was a part of my experience.”

