Czerwien, Wolf honored by Brentwood boosters

By: Ray Fisher

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:03 PM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Nick Czerwien snaps to John Milcic during practice Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at Brentwood Stadium.

Brentwood seniors Nick Czerwien and Abby Wolf won’t soon forget the 63rd annual Brentwood High Athletic Boosters all-sports banquet.

Czerwien and Wolf landed top honors at the event held May 28 at Brentwood High School.

Czerwien received the Mark Reider Award, which is presented to the top male senior athlete at Brentwood.

“I am thankful for everyone that has been there to support me,” Czerwien said. “I don’t think I could have had such a successful high school career without all the people around me.”

Wolf was presented with the Booster Athlete Award, which is given to Brentwood’s top senior female athlete.

“I’m so thankful and it truly means a lot to me,” she said. “I couldn’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for always making me a better person on and off the court and field.”

Wolf competed in volleyball, basketball and softball, and has been named most outstanding team member in volleyball for the past three years.

She also was co-MOTM in girls basketball this year, sharing the honor with Natalie Murrio, and was tagged most outstanding team member in softball.

Czerwien was lauded as the most outstanding team member in football. He also participated in track and field.

Two other Brentwood seniors, Simon Accamando and Julianna Winkowski, were presented with the prestigious male and female scholar-athlete awards at the banquet.

Brandon Griener, another senior, earned most outstanding team member status in two sports — baseball and golf.

The remaining MOTM award recipients consisted of Zach Keib and C.J. Ziegler for boys basketball, Shannon Milius (cheerleading), Ava Barker (cross country), Aidan Barker (cross country), Dominic Dudiak (soccer), Emily O’Shea (swimming), Josh Gildea (swimming), Rebecca Dirling (track and field) and A.J. McPherson (track and field).

