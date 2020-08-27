Dahlem, Pantelis return to bolster Upper St. Clair aerial attack

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ethan Dahlem and David Pantelis have a quarterback-receiver connection that Upper St. Clair coach Mike Junko describes as nearly clairvoyant.

The pair combined for 77 receptions and more than 1,100 receiving yards.

“It’s almost intuitive,” Junko said. “They are very much in tune. They just know. They’re developing that rhythm where Ethan knows exactly where David is going to be and when he’s going to get there.”

Dahlem finished last season with 2,219 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, and Pantelis had 1,154 yards and nine touchdowns. Their chemistry gives the Panthers confidence they can improve on last year’s 7-5 record and WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals appearance.

“David takes an ordinary play and turns that into a big play just on ability,” Junko said. “He is a talented kid who has a very bright future.”

But, to make the offense even more dangerous, Dahlem has worked in the offseason to build that connection with other receivers, including junior Mateo Cepullio. The team learned a lesson late last season, when defenses turned their focus on Pantelis.

USC won five of its first six regular-season games, led by Pantelis and Dahlem. Pantelis had 928 receiving yards in those first six weeks and only 226 in the final six. Seven of his eight touchdowns also came in the season’s first half.

“We saw some coverages that were unique in their design and certainly geared toward taking him away,” Junko said. “We’ve got to make defenses defend the whole field. We probably didn’t do good job of that late in the season. We hope to be more balanced and find ways to get him free.”

Cepullio, now a junior, was the team’s second-leading receiver with 374 yards on 17 catches. Junko wants to incorporate more receivers but also run the football more consistently.

Dahlem led the team with 952 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, but running backs Jaden Keating and Ethan Hiester may see added carries. The two combined for 730 yards on 117 carries last season.

Offensive tackles Tim Pollock and Connor Schmitt are returning starters, and Luke Banbury is back as the team’s H-back.

“We felt like we could do a better job running the football,” Junko said. “At times last year we had to rely on the big play. If we didn’t have the big play, we didn’t run the ball well enough.”

But what Junko won’t do is limit the roles Dahlem and Pantelis have in the offense. A year ago, they were dynamic even though they were both new to the offense.

“Ethan was just learning this new system and trying to get a handle on it,” Junko said. “And now it’s really his system. He knows it as good as any of the coaches.”

Pantelis is stronger than he was last season, Junko said, and has focused on improving his route running and blocking.

“He takes pride in both of those things, and he still has some of the best ball skills out there,” he said. “Balls that may be out of reach, he finds a way to go and get.”

Schedule

Coach: Mike Junko

2019 record: 7-5, 4-3 in Class 5A Allegheny Eight Conference

All-time record: 465-185-9

Date, Opponent, Time

9.11, Bethel Park*, 7

9.18, Pine-Richland, 7

9.25, at Penn Hills, 7

10.1, at Peters Township*, 7

10.9, West Allegheny*, 7

10.16, Moon*, 7

10.23, at South Fayette*, 7

*Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference game

Statistical leaders

Passing: Ethan Dahlem

142-210, 2,219 yards, 17 TDs

Rushing: Dahlem

211-952 yards, 15 TDs

Receiving: David Pantelis

77-1,154 yards, 8 TDs

Fast facts

• Dahlem had 560 total yards in a Week 3 victory over Woodland Hills last season. His impressive total included a school-record 485 passing yards. He also rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

• USC coach Mike Junko is the son of longtime Pitt football assistant Bob Junko.

• The Panthers played more than their share of close games last season. They had three decided by four points or fewer. They went 2-1 in those games.

• Upper St. Clair got an early look at the conference’s newest team. The Panthers played South Fayette in a nonconference matchup in both 2018 and ’19. USC won 34-33 and 27-13.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

