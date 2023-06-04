Dan Boring to resign as Southmoreland athletic director

Sunday, June 4, 2023 | 9:52 AM

Becky Rodriguez Southmoreland athletic director Dan Boring

Dan Boring believes the Southmoreland athletic department is in better shape than when he began overseeing Scotties sports in 2020.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We have done some great things over the last three years. We put some new systems in place that have smoothed out some kinks.”

Boring, however, will leave the department in the hands of someone else beginning July 1, when he steps down as athletic director.

He is leaving to become an elementary associate principal at Derry, his alma mater, at Grandview Elementary School.

Boring, 33, graduated from Derry in 2008. His parents live in the Derry School District.

Boring and his wife, Amber, have five children: Makayla Etling (16), Anna Etling (15), Khloe Etling (11), Noah (1) and Roman Daniel (2 months).

“It was a tough decision but ultimately came down to what was best for my family,” Dan Boring said.

He said he plans to stay on as Southmoreland’s wrestling coach, a position he has held for five years.

He also was a health and physical education teacher at Southmoreland, and, last fall, he filled in as girls volleyball coach and helped the team make the WPIAL playoffs.

Boring said much of the credit for the positive vibes around Alverton athletics goes to the people with whom he worked alongside.

“We have some of the best coaches around, and they are the ones putting in all the work to have the success we have had,” Boring said. “So I definitely see that continuing.”

He said relationship-building came easy in the district.

“I talked to all of the varsity head coaches (Friday) about my resignation,” he said. “We have had a lot success recently, and I’m sure that will continue on.”

As AD, Boring saw several programs have success, including extended playoff runs in girls basketball, girls soccer and softball.

He helped the improving football team cope with the sudden death of football coach Ron Frederick last winter.

Not many principals have done as much coaching as Boring in such a short time.

Boring also was the Scotties’ baseball coach in 2017 and ‘18 and also worked as an assistant football coach.

His other coaching duties included positions with the middle school football and boys and girls soccer teams.

A future position in athletic administration is not off the table, Boring said.

“I’ll never say never,” he said. “If the opportunity and timing are right. Athletics have been a huge part of my life.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

