Daniel Boone, Governor Mifflin bowlers claim state singles titles

Friday, March 19, 2021 | 11:39 PM

Daniel Boone’s Alex Horton and Governor Mifflin’s Emily Breidegam claimed Pennsylvania high school bowling singles championships Friday afternoon in North Versailles.

The girls final was an all-Governor Mifflin affair. Breidegam defeated teammate Camryn Brown, 180-156. Breidegam was the top bowler in qualifying with a 1,408 six-game series.

Burrell’s Lydia Flanagan was the top WPIBL finisher, qualifying seventh with a 1,113 series. Butler’s Kelsee McConnell (1,089) was ninth. Plum’s Mareana Pilyih (1,031) was 11th.

Horton gave a command performance in the boys final, defeating Pottsgrove’s David Swavely, 225-178. He was the top bowler in qualifying with a 1,307 six-game series.

Freeport’s Mark Livingston, the Western Region champ, was the top WPIBL finisher. He qualified fourth with a 1,216 series. He defeated Cranberry’s Jordan Huffman, 200-192, in the opening round of the step-ladder finals, then fell to Pennsbury’s Vincent Biehn, 202-184, in the quarterfinals.

Serra Catholic’s Cam Munsie just missed out on making the finals, qualifying sixth with a 1,181 series.

East Allegheny’s Ian Baker (1,158) was eighth and Hempfield teammates Dominic Vallano (1,145) and Derick Keller (1,137) were ninth and 10th.

The state team competition is scheduled for Saturday in North Versailles.