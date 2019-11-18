Dates, sites, times set for PIAA football quarterfinals

Sunday, November 17, 2019 | 10:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Edward Tillman stiff-arms Pine Richland’s Jacob Weingand during the 6-A WPAIL Championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Heinz Field.

The first round of the PIAA football playoffs is made up mostly of district championship games with a few champion vs. champion matchups sprinkled in.

While there are seven district title games coming up this weekend, including two WPIAL finals, the state quarterfinals are primarily compiled of district survivors battling for a spot in the Final Four.

Of the four newly-minted WPIAL champions, Central Catholic in Class 6A and Thomas Jefferson in Class 4A have tough quarterfinal challenges Friday while Central Valley in Class 3A and Clairton in Class A enjoy a bye week as they look ahead to the state semifinals.

Here is the schedule for all of the high school football games on the Road to Hershey on Friday and Saturday.

PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals

Central Catholic (11-1) vs. State College (11-1) at North Allegheny on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

Nazareth (12-1) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (9-2) at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 1 championship: Coatesville (10-2) at Downingtown West (12-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Central Dauphin (11-2), bye

PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals

WPIAL championship: Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Trib HSSN

Archbishop Wood (8-3) vs. Southern Lehigh (12-1) at Pennridge on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 3 championship: Cedar Cliff (10-2) at Cocalico (10-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 1 championship: Academy Park (11-2) at Cheltenham (12-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals

Thomas Jefferson (13-0) vs. Cathedral Prep (11-2) at Martorelli Stadium in West View on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

District 3 championship: Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3) at Berks Catholic (8-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore (10-3) vs. Pottsville (11-2) at Danville on Friday at 7 p.m.

Imhotep Charter (8-4) vs. Dallas (13-0) at Lehighton on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals

Sharon (9-3) vs. Bald Eagle (10-3) at Clarion University on Friday at 7 p.m. on Trib HSSN

Montoursville (12-1) vs. Wyoming Area (11-1) at Williamsport on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tamaqua (11-2) vs. Wyomissing (12-0) at North Schuykill on Friday at 7 p.m.

Central Valley (12-1), bye

PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals

WPIAL championship: Washington (13-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin on Saturday at noon on Trib HSSN

Wilmington (11-0) vs. Ridgway/Johnsonburg (11-1) at Slippery Rock University on Friday at 7 p.m.

Upper Dauphin (12-0) vs. Southern Columbia (13-0) at Selinsgrove on Friday at 7 p.m.

Wyncote Bishop McDevitt (7-6) vs. Richland (12-0) at Chambersburg on Friday at 7 p.m.

PIAA Class A quarterfinals

Coudersport (11-0) vs. Farrell (11-2) at DuBois MS on Friday at 7 p.m.

District 6 championship: Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) vs. Juniata Valley (10-2) at Mansion Park in Altoona on Friday at 7 p.m.

Muncy (9-4) vs. Lackawanna Trail (9-3) at Williamsport on Friday at 7 p.m.

Clairton (11-2), bye

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Avonworth, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Clairton, Gateway, Peters Township, Thomas Jefferson, Washington