Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | 2:35 PM

After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position.

He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season.

“It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a privilege and an honor to coach here and be in a leadership role.”

He told his players the news Monday.

“I didn’t cry like a little baby, but it was tough,” he said. “I’m sure it will hit me. I mean, I have had football every year in my life since I was 8 years old. I have gotten several texts from former players. It means a lot.”

Brozeski leaves a program he has been around for 26 years. He served as an assistant for 17 years at Norwin before taking the head coaching reins from Art Tragesser in 2014.

He guided the Knights to four playoff appearances, the last in 2017, but no postseason wins (0-4).

“We’re certainly not satisfied with this year in terms of the wins and losses,” said Brozeski, who was getting ready to wash uniforms and take inventory on equipment Tuesday afternoon. “But your goal is to leave a program better than you found it. The end has to come at some point. Our middle school and youth numbers are up, which is good. I didn’t want to wait (to make a decision) and hold up the process from starting (for the next coach). That needs to start as soon as possible.”

Norwin has not had a winning season since 2007, which is also the last year it won a playoff game.

Brozeski finished with a record of 31-58, including a 20-43 mark in conference games. That includes two years in Class 4A, six in 6A and one in 5A.

A 1992 Blairsville graduate, Brozeski went on to play linebacker at Washington & Jefferson.

He is a chemistry teacher at Norwin.

“Coaching is a grind, it’s a full-time gig,” he said. “I am confident that I did my best and put forth the effort to do what was right for our kids.”

Brozeski has four daughters, three of which will compete in college track and field.

“My family as been the most supportive part of the whole thing,” he said. “They have been great. I don’t know what the future holds in terms of coaching, but I know they will continue to support me.”

