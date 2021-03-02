Dave Teorsky resigns as Freeport boys soccer coach

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 4:38 PM

Tribune-Review file David Teorsky spent eight seasons coaching the Freeport boys soccer team.

Freeport boys soccer coach Dave Teorsky resigned this week after eight seasons at the helm of the program.

He compiled an overall coaching record of 77-63-4 with five playoff appearances. The Yellowjackets won the second section title in the program’s 28-year history in 2016.

Teorsky cited additional responsibilities at his day job, along with his two assistant coaches — his sons Stevie and Patrick — entering new chapters in their school and work lives as the reasons for stepping down.

“We’ve had a lot of changes around our home recently, making it difficult to commit fully to the responsibilities of the coaching positions,” Teorsky said. “We’ve had a great time over the last several years, and we thank the administration for giving us the opportunity to lead the program. We wish Yellowjacket Soccer all the best in the future.”

Since going 14-3 in 2016 and winning the Section 2-2A title, the Yellowjackets made three straight playoff appearances and earned their first playoff win since 2015 last season with a 3-2 first round victory over Keystone Oaks.

This past season, as they dealt with covid-19 like other programs across the country, the Yellowjackets finished 3-10 with just four seniors on the roster.

