Decade’s best WPIAL finals: Girls basketball No. 9

Sunday, February 9, 2020 | 8:56 PM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Abby Wolf (1) tosses up a shot against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Ashley Norling (44) in the second half of the WPIAL Class 2A girls championship game Feb. 28, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

There were a lot of changes to the WPIAL basketball championships over the last 10 years.

They expanded from two days to three days and from eight boys and girls finals to a dozen championship games. The district also switched venues, moving from Palumbo Center at Duquesne to Petersen Events Center on the Pitt campus.

Bigger and better has led to some fantastic championship moments over the course of the just-completed decade. So as we prepare for the first finals of the ’20s, here is a look back with a countdown of the top 10 WPIAL boys and girls basketball championship games from the last 10 years.

Girls No. 9 — Surprise bolt

Bishop Canevin had won three straight WPIAL girls basketball championships and was a heavy favorite to four-peat as the top seed in the Class 2A playoffs last season.

The Crusaders were 21-2 heading into their semifinals game against upstart Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

The Chargers stunned Bishop Canevin, then — like the U.S. after beating the Soviet Union in the 1980 hockey semifinals — OLSH finished its first championship run with a tight victory in the finals against No. 2 seed Brentwood.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 50, Brentwood 48

