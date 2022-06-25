Decorated senior class leads Bethel Park girls lacrosse to memorable season

Four seniors on the Bethel Park girls lacrosse team were honored as all-section selections this season.

Caitlyn Schultz and Riley Miller, both midfielders, were named to the first team while midfielder Tori Krapp and defender Chloe McDaniel were chosen to the second team. Miller also was voted All-WPIAL.

Schultz was a USA Lacrosse All-American selection as a junior. Miller earned All-American status this season.

A three-year captain, Schultz led the Black Hawks offensively with 67 goals, 21 assists, 55 draw controls, 27 ground balls and 44 caused turnovers.

“I am super happy about how my lacrosse career turned out,” she said. “One of my favorite highlights was earning the USA Lacrosse All-American title.

“Our performance I thought was really good through the whole season. We had some ups and downs, but we played through it all.”

Schultz plans to attend UVA Wise and major in business administration with a minor in finance and sports management. She graduated with a 4.1 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society, girls swim team, DECA (an international business student association), Best Buddies and principal advisory counsel for students.

Miller racked up 44 goals and 34 assists this season, Krapp finished with 36 goals and 17 assists, and team captain Carley O’Mara added 38 goals and 12 assists.

“Carley O’Mara had a breakout year on attack after playing defense nearly all season for us last year because that’s where we needed her,” Luzier said.

Luzier said junior attack Amanda Lincoln was the team’s most improved player.

Another top junior expected to help lead the team next season is attacker Meghan Krapp.

“Meg Krapp’s style of play just sparks so much energy in the rest of the team,” Luzier said.

Bethel Park ended up 12-4 overall and 1-1 in the WPIAL playoffs.

The Black Hawks started out 7-0, rolling past Moon, Canon-McMillan, Latrobe, Allderdice, Hempfield, Baldwin and Penn-Trafford by a 123-21 combined scoring margin.

The Black Hawks then lost three in a row before ending the regular season with four consecutive wins, followed by a 16-10 victory against No. 9 seed Seneca Valley in the first round of the playoffs.

No. 1 Shady Side Academy, the eventual WPIAL champion, defeated the No. 8 Black Hawks, 22-10, in the quarterfinal round.

Bethel Park, with nine seniors, six juniors, two sophomores and five freshman in 2022, outscored the opposition by a 207-88 margin during the regular season.

“We had a lot of talent but also a lot of distinctly different personalities,” Luzier said, “though there also was the girls’ competitive drive and ability to put the team first. I think we saw that all season when they battled back from challenges and dealt with a lot of adversity without losing themselves or sight of their goals.”

The Black Hawks’ starting lineup consisted of Lincoln, O’Mara, Megan Krapp and senior Maddi Walters at attack; Miller, Schultz and Tori Krapp at midfield; seniors Megan Cunningham and Kaitlyn Wiard, McDaniel and sophomore Averie Moul on defense; with junior Ashleigh Manns at goalkeeper.

“Next year will be a reloading year for us with a majority of our starters graduating,” Luzier said. “Many of them started for four years.

“But we have really solid returning players in Ashleigh Manns in goal, Carley O’Mara, Meghan Krapp and Amanda Lincoln on attack, and (juniors) Corrine Hewes and Katharine Tena ready to play anywhere equally well.”

The veteran coach also is looking for big things from Moul next season.

“Averie will return next year as a junior after playing in every game her freshmen and sophomore years,” Luzier said, “and having a versatility and tenacity that is tough to match for opponents no matter where you put her.”

The only other sophomore listed on the 2022 varsity roster was Olivia Dzikowski, a defensive specialist.

“I’m happy to say that Olivia’s worked really hard this season,” Luzier said, “and it’s giving us a lot to think about involving her potential for next year.”

