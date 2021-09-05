Deep senior class returns to lead Gateway girls volleyball

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

When Kayla Taylor arrived in Monroeville in July as the new head coach of the Gateway girls volleyball team, she wasn’t familiar with much in the program, including its players.

But in the time since then, including the past couple of weeks of preseason practices and scrimmages, she has gotten a good idea of just what the team members have to offer and what they can do in matches as a cohesive, improving group.

“The girls are doing great,” said Taylor, who starred at California High School before playing in college at Carlow.

“It’s encouraging to see their skill levels. Parents are telling me they haven’t seen them play like this before. It’s nice to see them working well together in the new system. I am confident that they are going to keep getting better throughout the season.”

Taylor, an assistant coach at her alma mater last year, took over the reins of the program from Phil Randolph who stepped away from the girls team in the spring, citing family reasons at the forefront of his departure. He will remain the coach of the Gateway boys team.

Battling covid issue last season, including a stretch where all the sports in the school were shut down, Gateway made its debut in Class 4A, up from Class 3A, and played eight of its 12 section games. It finished 1-7 with its lone victory coming against Connellsville.

Taylor said she thinks the team is in position to improve on that record.

The rotation, Taylor said, is fueled by the experience of seniors such as Amaya Robinson (middle hitter/defensive specialist), Sarah Porter (setter), Becky George (outside hitter) and Alexis Margolis (outside hitter/defensive specialist).

Robinson and Margolis have been selected team captains.

“Their skills and leadership really have an impact on the younger players who look up to them and follow what they do and say,” Taylor said.

There are eight seniors on the roster with Nikkita Vojnik (defensive specialist), Meredith Geno (defensive specialist), Rachel Graham (outside hitter/defensive specialist) and Grace Weiskircher (middle hitter) also providing leadership to a youthful team that features just three juniors, along with five sophomores and 11 freshmen.

Taylor said she has seen good things from freshman defensive specialist Jolina Estremera.

Her sister, Michelina, a sophomore libero, also is expected to make an impact in the back row for the varsity squad.

Taylor said she saw improvement in the team from the first scrimmage opportunity at West Mifflin on Aug. 26 to the final scrimmage last Tuesday at Peters Township against the host Indians, as well as North Hills and Quaker Valley.

“It was pretty fast-paced against some really strong teams,” Taylor said.

“Each one really challenged us, and we had to work hard for every point. I told the girls that the other coaches came up to me and said that they really looked good against some good competition. That was exciting to see their hard work pay off and for them to get noticed like that. If they keep up the same level when they get into section play, they have a really good chance to do well.”

Gateway was scheduled to open its season Friday against both Penn Hills and Trinity Christian at Penn Hills High School.

The Gators then were to test their mettle at the Franklin Regional Tournament.

Gateway kicks off section play Thursday against Penn-Trafford at the Furrie Sports Complex, and also will have section matches against Connellsville, Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin and Oakland Catholic.

Oakland Catholic, the defending section champion and a WPIAL semifinalist last year, was No. 3 in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason rankings released Aug. 30.

Penn-Trafford was ranked ninth.

“I think, for me, it is best not knowing too much about the other teams in the section,” Taylor said.

“I know the players have a better idea, but it also is a whole new season, and we have a whole new system in place. We’re going in with a mindset that we can beat anybody.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

