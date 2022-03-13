Deer Lakes baseball using last season’s shortcomings as motivation

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 7:34 PM

Josh Tysk doesn’t want the Deer Lakes baseball team to lament missed opportunities.

The Lancers saw the Section 3-3A title slip away late last season after a pair of one-run losses to eventual champion Derry.

“We want to close games better,” Tysk said. “We were right there and didn’t close out one game last year. No one is going to give us anything. We have to go out and earn it. I told the kids we need to go out and put our mark on the section early and continue it all the way through.”

What will allow Deer Lakes to push for the section is the amount of experience it returns. The Lancers will return all of their starters, minus a pair of middle infielders lost to graduation. Deer Lakes went 10-7 overall and 7-3 in section.

The Lancers upended Yough, 5-4, in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs before bowing out to Hopewell in the quarterfinals.

Deer Lakes is bringing back both of its top starting pitchers, Justin Brannagan and Jacob Danka. The Lancers also will be counting on the contributions of freshman reliever Dustin Rape.

Having veteran pitching at the top of the rotation gives Tysk a lot of confidence.

“We will have the ability to play a lot of games and have options,” Tysk said. “If someone does struggle, it gives us some flexibility. We have so many guys that can come in and give us an inning or two. It gives us the ability to move positions around and make things happen depending on what is going on in the game.”

Deer Lakes also will be counting on senior catcher Tyler Gozzard.

How the Lancers will be able to find the timely hitting they lacked last season is something Tysk is still trying to work out. Deer Lakes will have to replace Ryan Rodgers, who led the team in batting average last season.

“That’s going to be the biggest question mark for us,” Tysk said. “We have guys that can hit the ball out of the ballpark, but we’re not going to hit 100 home runs. We have guys that can hit gap-to-gap and are going to hit a lot of doubles.”

Deer Lakes will have to contend with Derry, East Allegheny, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant and Valley in section play this season. The Lancers are hoping their experience will allow them to keep ahead of the competition.

The Lancers didn’t feel like they were far away from being the best of the group last year.

“We just needed another hit,” Tysk said. “This year’s team is capable because of our veteran presence. We have to earn it. No one is going to give us anything. We’re experienced and need to go out and take what’s ours.”

