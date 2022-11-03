Deer Lakes carries growing confidence into WPIAL finals matchup with Beaver
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 7:05 PM
The Deer Lakes boys soccer team made an early exit from the WPIAL playoffs last year, falling as the No. 7 seed to East Allegheny, 2-1, in the first round.
The returning players, including the seven Lancers seniors, veteran forward Ryan Hanes said, dedicated themselves to getting back to the championship game, a place they knew very well from appearances in 2019 at Highmark Stadium and 2020 at North Allegheny.
With Monday’s 1-0 victory over undefeated and top-seeded South Park, that mission has become a reality.
Deer Lakes, the No. 4 seed, has won a trio of 1-0 results in the playoffs and will return to Highmark Stadium on Thursday evening to face No. 6 Beaver for WPIAL gold.
Opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
“Our first-round game (against No. 13 Hopewell), we were kind of on edge a little bit because we remembered what happened last year,” Hanes said. “Everyone is 0-0 heading into the playoffs, and anything can happen. But once we found the net, it all seemed to come together. That win was a huge confidence booster for us. We knew then that we’re playing and were ready to keep going.”
The Lancers (19-2) then topped No. 12 West Mifflin, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. Senior Nate Litrun used his height at 6-foot-5 to gain an advantage and headed in corner kicks for goals in the wins over Hopewell and West Mifflin.
“We have so many guys on this team who can score,” Litrun said. “It’s about taking advantage of the opportunities you have. I was in the right position for those goals, and it was such a great feeling to be able to help my team like that.”
The two winning goals give Litrun seven goals in the playoffs, tied for fourth on the team in scoring with freshman midfielder Collin Rodgers.
Hanes leads the team with 31 goals and 18 assists. Freshman Peyton Kushon owns 17 goals and four assists, and senior Ruger Beer has nine goals.
Beer scored one of the biggest goals to date for the Lancers with the lone score against South Park, an unassisted tally with 27 minutes left in the second half.
The Lancers defense and senior keeper Nick Braun made the lead hold up in the triumph.
“This is a great. Not many teams can say they’ve made it to a WPIAL title game three times in four years,” Braun said. “We had a great group of seniors who moved on in 2020, and we weren’t sure if we would be able to live up to what they helped the team accomplish and get back to the championship game. But we did with this group who has worked so hard to make this happen. We are super excited for (Thursday).”
Sixth-seeded Beaver (14-6) stunned No. 2 Quaker Valley, 1-0, in the sixth round of penalty kicks Monday to advance to the WPIAL finals for just the second time in program history. The Bobcats lost the 2006 Class 2A title game to South Park, 1-0, at Elizabeth Forward.
“It’s a great feeling, and I am really proud of the boys,” Beaver coach Scott Hazuda said. “None of us involved now were a part of that game in 2006, so this is new for all of us.”
The win over Quaker Valley was the Bobcats’ second straight penalty-kick victory. They went nine rounds in the shootout with Section 2 co-champion Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals and finished off the 2-1 victory.
Senior Jameson Bonnar leads Beaver in scoring with 16 goals to go along with six assists. He scored a season-best four goals and added an assist in an 8-2 win over No. 11 Brownsville in the first round and tallied his team’s lone goal in regulation against Shady Side.
The current Beaver and Deer Lakes teams are not unfamiliar with each other as they scrimmaged before the season began.
“Deer Lakes is such an experienced program who is well tested in games like the one they were in with South Park,” Hazuda said. “For them to upset South Park wasn’t totally surprising to us. I figured it would be a close game, and it was. We are going to have to be at our very best (Thursday).”
